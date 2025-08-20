Lycoming County man faces charges over 'indiscriminate' shots fired outside home

A Lycoming County man was arrested after police say he was firing a rifle "indiscriminately" outside his home Tuesday night.

Todd Joseph Leta, 56, of Spring Run Road, Old Lycoming Township, faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles into a roadway, and disorderly conduct.

Lycoming Regional Police said they responded to the area of Spring Run Road and Wheatland Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police determined that Leta had been firing a semi-automatic rifle while under the influence, shooting into his nearby shed which was along the road.

Police said that once they confirmed Leta was no longer near the gun they took him into custody.

A search warrant was conducted at Leta's home and police seized firearms and unspecified controlled substances, police said.

Leta was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon and released on $50,000 unsecured bail pending further proceedings.