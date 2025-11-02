NEPA, Northcentral Pa. voters can choose local government leaders, judges and state appeals court judges in Tuesday's election

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose county and local government leaders, judges and school directors and decide the future of state appeals courts.

The marquee local races in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania include Scranton mayor, Lackawanna County commissioner, Luzerne County Council and common pleas court judgeships in Luzerne, Monroe, Montour and Columbia counties.

In Luzerne County, voters will choose whether to substantially alter the county’s home rule charter, its chief governing document.

In Northumberland County, Shamokin voters will decide whether the city should adopt a charter developed by a study commission.

Many counties across the region have few or no competitive countywide or local races.

Statewide, a state Supreme Court justice retention race — usually unremarkable in the past — has attracted millions of dollars in campaign spending aimed at influencing voters on the court’s future makeup.

The candidates for state appeals courts are listed at the end of this story.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Local election bureaus must receive a mail-in ballot by 8 p.m. for the ballot to count.

Here is a breakdown of contested countywide races and yes-or-no judge retention or other referendum questions. The name of each county contains links to election websites that, in most cases, have sample ballots with complete lists of local candidates. When available, each candidate's name contains a link to a candidate's Facebook or webpage.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the ballot.

Common Pleas Court Judge Evan Williams faces a yes-or-no retention vote for a second 10-year term.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the ballot.

In the race for a single common pleas court judge opening covering both Columbia and Montour counties, incumbent Judge Anthony J. McDonald, the Republican nominee, faces Columbia County Assistant District Attorney David C. James, the Democratic nominee.

James is the son of longtime Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas A. James, who remains a senior judge.

For sheriff, incumbent Sheriff Timothy T. Chamberlain, a Democrat, faces Republican Kristie L. Rospendowski.

The county has no referendums on the ballot.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti seeks a second four-year term even while signaling she may not be around to complete it.

In September, Cognetti took the unusual step of announcing a bid for the 8th Congressional District seat next year while still running for re-election this year.

Cognetti, the Democratic nominee, faces Republican Trish Beynon and third-party candidates Gene Barrett, a former Scranton councilman, and Frederick “Rik” Little.

The contest no one expected earlier this year is a special election for county commissioner.

Former Commissioner Matt McGloin resigned Feb. 24, kicking off eight months of legal battles that ended with former county economic development director Brenda Sacco appointed to replace him.

If that was all that happened, Sacco would serve the rest of McGloin’s term, which ends Jan. 3, 2028.

It wasn’t all that happened.

In late August, six months after McGloin’s resignation, the county Board of Elections decided to call a special election to choose a commissioner to serve out the term.

The major parties chose candidates – former state Rep. Thom Welby, of Scranton, for the Democrats and former utility operations manager Chet Merli, of Blakely, for the Republicans. National cigar brand ambassador Michael Cappellini, of Jessup, filed to run as an independent.

Sacco, who is not a candidate in the special election, said in a Thursday Facebook post that she will respect the "lawful result" of the special election, but remains part of a county Democratic Party court challenge seeking to declare the election illegal.

In another countywide race, incumbent Clerk of Judicial Records Lauren Bieber Mailen, the Democratic nominee, faces Republican Susanne Preambo Green and Independent Democrat Colleen Eagen Gerrity, who comes from one of the county’s most storied Democratic families.

Bieber Mailen was appointed the same day as Sacco based on the same county home rule charter process tested in court over Sacco’s appointment.

But she was sworn in more than a month earlier because no one challenged the process to choose a clerk of judicial records, even though the process was the same.

Three other county row offices are contested, too.

For recorder of deeds, incumbent Evie Rafalko McNulty, a Democrat, faces Republican Sharon Soltis Sparano.

For register of wills, incumbent Fran Kovaleski, a Democrat, faces Republican Vanessa Leinert.

The race for sheriff features a rematch of the 2021 election — incumbent Mark McAndrew, the Democratic nominee, against former deputy sheriff Glenn Capman, the Republican nominee.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher is uncontested in his bid to win his first full four-year term.

Common Pleas Court Judge Andy Jarbola faces a yes-or-no retention vote for a second 10-year term.

The county has no referendums on the ballot.

The top election battle will decide whether Republicans continue to control the County Council or whether Democrats will regain the majority on the 11-member board.

The current council has seven Republicans and four Democrats.

Voters will choose five council members.

The Democratic candidates are Denise Williams, Dawn Simmons, Chris Belles, Steven M. Coslett and Tony Perzia.

The Republican candidates include three current councilmen, John Lombardo, Brian Thornton and Greg Wolovich. The others are former County Councilman Stephen J. Urban, who lost a re-election bid two years ago, and Jackie Scarcella.

Voters will also choose a new common pleas court judge — either Republican Tom Mosca or Democrat Mark Bufalino and a county controller — incumbent Republican Walter L. Griffith Jr. or former County Councilman Tim McGinley, a Democrat.

Voters will also decide on a new home rule charter. The new charter would reduce the number of County Council members to nine from 11; increase a council member’s salary to at least $10,000 from $8,000; alter rules on term limits; expand the county Board of Elections and potentially alter who may serve on it; and expand the size of the Accountability, Conduct and Ethics Commission by two members.

In Pittston, voters will decide whether to do away with elections for city treasurer. If approved, the treasurer would become an appointed job.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot, but Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy L. Butts is up for a yes-no retention vote.

The county Republican Party declined to endorse her for retention. Protesters objected to Butts because they think she imposed bail that was too low for accused sex offenders. The county bar association endorsed Butts.

The county has no referendums on the ballot.

The top race is for two common pleas court judgeships. The candidates are Janet Jackson and Patrick J. Best, the Democratic nominees, and Kelly Lombardo and Alexander Marek, the Republican nominees.

In the treasurer’s race, incumbent Treasurer Theresa Johnson, a Republican, faces Democratic nominee Ira Jolley.

Voters will also vote whether to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Jon Mark for another 10-year term.

The county has no referendums on the ballot.

Except for the common pleas court judge race that also covers Columbia County, Montour has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

The only contested race is for county coroner with incumbent James F. Kelley, a Democrat, facing Republican Scott E. Lynn II.

Voters will also decide whether to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Paige Rosini for another 10-year term.

In Shamokin, voters will decide whether to adopt a home rule charter.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

In the Pottsville mayor’s race, Democrat Andy Wollyung faces Republican Tom Smith.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

Voters will choose whether to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Jason Legg for another 10-year term.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

Voters will choose whether to retain Common Pleas Court Judge George W. Wheeler for another 10-year term.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

In the Honesdale mayor’s race, incumbent Derek Williams, an independent, faces Democrat Jim Hamill.

The county has no contested countywide offices or referendums on the election ballot.

Voters will choose whether to retain Supreme Court justices Christine Donohue, Kevin M. Dougherty and David Wecht for another 10-year term.

State Superior Court Judge Alice Beck Dubow and Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik also face yes-no retention elections.

Voters will also choose new judges for two appeals courts.

For Superior Court, the candidates are Washington County Common Pleas Court Judge Brandon Neuman, a Democrat; former prosecutor Maria Battista, of Clarion County, a Republican; and Daniel Wassmer, the Liberal Party candidate.

For Commonwealth Court, the candidates are Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Stella Tsai, a Democrat, and Matthew Wolford, of Erie County, a Republican.