KEEPING TRACK: Key developments in the 2025 Lackawanna County commissioner replacement process

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin's resignation in February touched off a complex, monthslong replacement battle that has been one of the dominant Northeast Pennsylvania political stories of 2025.

For anyone trying to keep track of who's who and what happened when, here is a rundown of key developments as covered by WVIA News:

FEBRUARY

● 2/19: McGloin ducks questions about whether he will resign as Lackawanna County commissioner

● 2/21: McGloin to resign Monday as Lackawanna County commissioner to take college football coaching job

● 2/24: Democratic war of words erupts after Gaughan pushes for Conway as new Lackawanna commissioner

●2/26: UPDATE: McGloin explains quitting Boston College football job days after resigning as Lackawanna County commissioner

● 2/27: UPDATE: Lackawanna County Democratic Party chairman confirms three names recommended to replace former County Commissioner Matt McGloin

● 2/28: Lackawanna County judges to hold off replacing McGloin as commissioner until at least next week

MARCH

● 3/04: McGloin explains quitting as Lackawanna County commissioner and Boston College football analyst a day apart

● 3/05: UPDATE: As Lackawanna County commissioners accept McGloin resignation, Gaughan rips succession process

● 3/07: Dems submit same three names to replace former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin

● 3/12: Judge interviews of Lackawanna County commissioner hopefuls set for Wednesday

● 3/17: Gaughan goes to court to reset process for replacing McGloin as Lackawanna County commission

● 3/19: UPDATE: Lackawanna County judges to hold hearing on commissioner replacement process, delay candidate interviews

APRIL

● 4/07: Lackawanna County's commissioner vacancy has Democrats fighting each other

● 4/22: Replacing McGloin: Judges hear lawyers tussle over filling Lackawanna County commissioner vacancy

MAY

● 5/22: Lackawanna County judges split but uphold Democratic process for replacing commissioner

● 5/23: Lackawanna County appeals county court ruling that affirmed local process for replacing commissioner

JUNE

● 6/27: Lawyer wants state's top court to decide Lackawanna County commissioner's replacement process

JULY

● 7/18: State appeals court says Lackawanna County Democratic Party used correct process to replace commissioner

AUGUST

● 8/12: Lackawanna County, Gaughan ask state Supreme Court to restart McGloin replacement process

● 8/28: Lackawanna County considering special election for McGloin commissioner vacancy

● 8/29: Lackawanna board approves special election for commissioner vacancy, as Democratic party, Republican commissioner protest

SEPTEMBER

● 9/02: Lackawanna County Democratic Party asks court to block special election for county commissioner

● 9/03: Lackawanna County seeks emergency court ruling to temporarily block replacement for ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin