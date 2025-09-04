100 WVIA Way
KEEPING TRACK: Key developments in the 2025 Lackawanna County commissioner replacement process

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News,
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
Among the key figures in the 2025 Lackawanna County Commissioner replacement saga are, from left: Commissioner Chris Chermak, Dunmore Mayor Max Conway, former Commissioner Matt McGloin, commissioner candidate Brenda Sacco, Commissioner Bill Gaughan, county Court of Common Pleas President Judge James Gibbons. They are seen against the backdrop of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
Individual photos: Staff and submitted
/
Graphic and courthouse photo: Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Among the key figures in the 2025 Lackawanna County Commissioner replacement saga are, from left: Commissioner Chris Chermak, Dunmore Mayor Max Conway, former Commissioner Matt McGloin, commissioner candidate Brenda Sacco, Commissioner Bill Gaughan, county Court of Common Pleas President Judge James Gibbons. They are seen against the backdrop of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin's resignation in February touched off a complex, monthslong replacement battle that has been one of the dominant Northeast Pennsylvania political stories of 2025.

For anyone trying to keep track of who's who and what happened when, here is a rundown of key developments as covered by WVIA News:

FEBRUARY

● 2/19: McGloin ducks questions about whether he will resign as Lackawanna County commissioner

● 2/21: McGloin to resign Monday as Lackawanna County commissioner to take college football coaching job

● 2/24: Democratic war of words erupts after Gaughan pushes for Conway as new Lackawanna commissioner

●2/26: UPDATE: McGloin explains quitting Boston College football job days after resigning as Lackawanna County commissioner

● 2/27: UPDATE: Lackawanna County Democratic Party chairman confirms three names recommended to replace former County Commissioner Matt McGloin

● 2/28: Lackawanna County judges to hold off replacing McGloin as commissioner until at least next week

MARCH

● 3/04: McGloin explains quitting as Lackawanna County commissioner and Boston College football analyst a day apart

● 3/05: UPDATE: As Lackawanna County commissioners accept McGloin resignation, Gaughan rips succession process

● 3/07: Dems submit same three names to replace former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin

● 3/12: Judge interviews of Lackawanna County commissioner hopefuls set for Wednesday

● 3/17: Gaughan goes to court to reset process for replacing McGloin as Lackawanna County commission

● 3/19: UPDATE: Lackawanna County judges to hold hearing on commissioner replacement process, delay candidate interviews

APRIL

● 4/07: Lackawanna County's commissioner vacancy has Democrats fighting each other

● 4/22: Replacing McGloin: Judges hear lawyers tussle over filling Lackawanna County commissioner vacancy

MAY

● 5/22: Lackawanna County judges split but uphold Democratic process for replacing commissioner

● 5/23: Lackawanna County appeals county court ruling that affirmed local process for replacing commissioner

JUNE

● 6/27: Lawyer wants state's top court to decide Lackawanna County commissioner's replacement process

JULY

● 7/18: State appeals court says Lackawanna County Democratic Party used correct process to replace commissioner

AUGUST

● 8/12: Lackawanna County, Gaughan ask state Supreme Court to restart McGloin replacement process

● 8/28: Lackawanna County considering special election for McGloin commissioner vacancy

● 8/29: Lackawanna board approves special election for commissioner vacancy, as Democratic party, Republican commissioner protest

SEPTEMBER

● 9/02: Lackawanna County Democratic Party asks court to block special election for county commissioner

● 9/03: Lackawanna County seeks emergency court ruling to temporarily block replacement for ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin
Local Lackawanna CountyMatt McGloinChris ChermakBill GaughanBrenda SaccoJames GibbonsLackawanna County Democratic PartyChris PatrickAdam BoninTerrence R. NealonJames BaldanScranton School Director Bob Casey
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
