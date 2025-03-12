Judge interviews of Lackawanna County commissioner hopefuls set for Wednesday

Lackawanna County’s common pleas court judges are scheduled to interview three candidates to replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin on Wednesday, March 19.

The first interview will start at 2:30 p.m., and the others will follow at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., court Administrator Frank Castellano said in an email.

The court will choose from among former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco, Olyphant Council President James Baldan and Scranton School Director Bob Casey.

Lackawanna County’s Democratic Party executive committee overwhelmingly recommended the three during a vote Feb. 27 and submitted the names to the judges the next day.

The party had to resubmit the names Friday because the judges determined the resignation did not take effect until March 6, the day after the county commissioners accepted the nomination.

McGloin, 35, of Waverly Twp., resigned effective Feb. 24 for a job as an analyst on the staff of Boston College head football coach Bill O’Brien, but quit that job within days. He did not indicate an interest in returning to his former post.