Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas

Court administrator says the common pleas court judges will wait until the remaining commissioners vote to accept McGloin's resignation. The vote is set for Wednesday.
UPDATE: Lackawanna County Democratic Party chairman confirms three names recommended to replace former County Commissioner Matt McGloinParty chairman Chris Patrick says executive committee chose former county official Brenda Sacco, Olyphant Council President James Baldan and Scranton School Director Bob Casey as the names to submit to the county common pleas court judges.
In 1997, Corbett was elected the county's first female common pleas court judge. Judge James Gibbons will replace her as president judge.