Thom Welby wins special election for Lackawanna County commissioner

Former state Rep. Thom Welby won the special election for Lackawanna County commissioner, according to unofficial results from the election Tuesday.

With all 163 precincts reporting, Welby, the Democratic nominee, won with 27,793 votes. Chet Merli, the Republican nominee, had 20,453; and Able and Independent candidate Michael Cappellini had 15,688.

Assuming the election is certified, Welby will replace Brenda Sacco, who was sworn in Oct. 22 to replace Matt McGloin, who resigned eight months earlier. Sacco has said she will honor the "lawful result" of the election.

Democrats swept all the county row office races, too.

In the row office races:



Incumbent Lauren Bieber Mailen, a Democrat, handily defeated former congressional aide Republican Susanne Preambo Green and Colleen Eagen Gerrity, the Independent Democrat candidate. Bieber Mailen had 26,894 votes, Preambo Green, 20,115, Colleen Eagen Gerrity, 15,292.

Incumbent Recorder of Deeds Evie Rafalko McNulty, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Sharon Soltis Sparano to win an eighth four-year term in office. Rafalko McNulty had 42,089 votes, Soltis Sparano, 20,799.

Incumber Register of Wills Fran Kovaleski, a Democrat, walloped Republican Vanessa Leinert. Kovaleski had 40,192 votes, Leinert, 20,644.

Incumbent Sheriff Mark McAndrew, a Democrat, defeated former deputy sheriff Glenn Capman, a Republican, for the second straight time.

McAndrew, who defeated Capman in 2021, had 44,919 votes, Capman, 18,322.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher, who had both major party nominations, was uncontested in his bid to win his first full four-year term. He received 54,161 votes.

Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Powell, who had both major party nominations and was unopposed, won his first full 10-year term with 54,084 votes.

In a retention election, Common Pleas Court Judge Andy Jarbola won another 10 years in office with 47,416 yes votes to 16,747 no votes.