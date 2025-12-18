Carroll joins PennDOT District 4 to announce re-opening of I-84 'twin bridges,' Green Ridge Street bridge

Two state bridge projects in Lackawanna County — one big, one small — are expected to reopen to motorists today, Dec. 19, thanks to slightly warmer weather.

Work on the Interstate 84 "Twin Bridges" in Roaring Brook, and the Green Ridge Street Bridge in Scranton, won't be fully completed until 2026, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said this week, but both are advanced enough to reopen to traffic.

The announcement came during a press conference at PennDOT District 4 headquarters in Dunmore, where state Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll joined District 4 Assistant District Executive Harold Hill to discuss those projects and others completed by the district this year.

"On the twin bridges, we're just waiting to get the line painting down, and then on Green Ridge Street, we got to do some minor approach paving and the line painting, and then we'll be able to open both," Hill said.

I-84 'Twin Bridges' project

PennDOT began work on the $113 "Twin Bridges" project in 2020, replacing dual spans carrying I-84 over Roaring Brook and the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad line.

The project also included reconfiguring the junction of Exit 2 with State Route 435.

For drivers, the worst part is over.

"You'll be able to travel both East and westbound. And then in the spring, we'll do some minor paving work, but for all intents and purposes, that [project] is done," Hill said.

Green Ridge Street bridge work

The Green Ridge Street project involved replacing a deteriorating two-span bridge over the Lackawanna River, whose two spans dated to 1945 and 1983.

That $16.9 million project involved construction of a temporary bridge, which Hill said will be taken down so traffic can start using the rebuilt bridge.

“I was there to see the temporary bridge that was deployed, and that made that project advance quicker and made it safer for the delivery of the new asset,” Carroll said. "That temporary bridge is one that we have used across the state different applications, and it really worked well on Green Ridge Street."

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Harold Hill, Assistant District 4 Executive with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, discusses 2025 progress on PennDOT projects alongside state Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll during a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at District 4 headquarters in Dunmore.

District saw $892M in 2025 work

Carroll and Hill also discussed the $892 million in work performed this year across District 4, which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

"Not every project is as high-profile as the Twin Bridge project, where folks can see cranes and equipment," Carroll said.

"We have a lot of others that are very ordinary projects — but equally important — whether that's a small bridge that carries an SR [state road] over a creek, or whether it's a mill-and-fill project to resurface Main Street somewhere, the totality of what we do is all important," Carroll said.

Highlights in the 2025 construction season for District 4 include: 52 projects put out to bid, approximately 578 miles of paving and roadway maintenance, 49 bridges repaired or replaced, and 10,456 line-miles of road painted, PennDOT officials said.

In Luzerne County, key 2025 projects included the $4.7 million Fort Jenkins Bridge preservation project in West Pittston, where that span is due to be replaced.

"But we needed to do some additional work on it, just to hold it over," Hill said.

Other Luzerne County projects included the $1.4 million Route 115 bridge rehabilitation project in Plains Twp., and a $3.2 million bridge replacement on Route 2041 over Bear Creek in Bear Creek Twp.

Hill and Carroll praised the workers who made those projects a reality, as well as the community.

"I also want to give thanks to the residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania for their patience when it comes to our construction projects. I want to remind them the importance of slowing down during weather events and also in our construction zones," Carroll said.

"It's important, critically important, to me, that every single person who works in a construction zone makes it home safely every single night," he said.

PROJECTS IN FOCUS

2025 District 4 projects reviewed

As provided by PennDOT, notable projects in the district completed or nearly completed in 2025 include:

Route 6006 ( Robert P. Casey Highway) Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation project in various municipalities in Lackawanna County, $30.7 million.

Robert P. Casey Highway) Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation project in various municipalities in Lackawanna County, $30.7 million. Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) Resurfacing and Bridge Preservation project (7 Bridges) in the City of Scranton, Lackawanna County, $11.7 million.

Route 2013 over Meadow Brook Bridge Rehabilitation project in Clifton Township, Lackawanna County, $1.5 million.

Route 4026 over Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge Preservation project in Clarks Summit Borough, Lackawanna County, $2.8 million.

Bridge Replacement project on Parker Street over Lackawanna in the City of Scranton, Lackawanna County, $4.7 million.

Route 590 over Interstate 84 Bridge Preservation project in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, $4.4 million.

Route 690 over Van Brunt Creek Bridge Replacement project in Moscow Borough, Lackawanna County, $3.2 million.

Route 3011 (Keyser Ave) Slope Repair and Wall Replacement in the City of Scranton, Lackawanna County, $320,000.

Routes 3019 (Lonesome Road), Route 3023 (Pittston Avenue), and Route 11 (Pittston Avenue) Surface Improvement project in various municipalities in Lackawanna County, $1.4 million.

Interstate Line Painting project on various routes and municipalities in Lackawanna County, $496,000.

Painting of Pavement Markings Legends project on various routes and municipalities in Lackawanna County, $82,000.

Route 347 over Kennedy Creek Culvert Replacement project in Scott Township, Lackawanna County, $791,000.

Interstate 84 over Lackawanna County Rail Authority Drainage Improvement project in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County, $443,000.

Route 435 over Interstate 84 Bridge Replacement project in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County, $9.1 million.

Route 6006 over Route 107 Bridge Rehabilitation project in Mayfield Borough, Lackawanna County, $5.5 million.

Route 690 over Van Brunt Creek Structure Replacement project in Moscow Borough, Lackawanna County, $3.1 million.

Route 7211 (College Avenue) over Ackerly Creek Bridge Replacement project in La Plume Township, Lackawanna County, $1.8 million.

Route 2041 Bridge Replacement project in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County, $3.2 million.

Route 115 Bridge Rehabilitation project in Plains Township, Luzerne County, $1.4 million.

Route 1005 Culvert Replacement project in Jackson Township, Luzerne County, $437,000.

Route 239 Bridge Replacement project in Huntington Township, Luzerne County, $1.9 million.

Route 4018 Culvert Replacement project in Huntington Township, Luzerne County, $523,000.

Route 11 (Fort Jenkins Bridge) Bridge Preservation project in West Pittston Borough, Luzerne County, $4.7 million.

Route 3040 Culvert Replacement project in Sugarloaf Township, Luzerne County, $3.3 million.

Route 4024 Culvert Replacement project in Ross Township, Luzerne County, $1.1 million.

Route 3019 Bridge Rehabilitation project in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, $891,000.

Route 2026 Bridge Rehabilitation project in Laflin Borough, Luzerne County, $619,000.

Route 93 Surface Improvement project in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, $3.8 million.

Route 93 Surface Improvement project in Nescopeck Township, Luzerne County, $1.3 million.

Route 415 Surface Improvement project in Dallas Township, Luzerne County, $1.3 million.

Routes 4016, 4005, 4018, 4003, 4017, 4019 Base Repair project in Union Township, Luzerne County, $3.5 million.

Route 447 over Wallenpaupack Creek Bridge Replacement project in Greene Township, Pike County, $1.3 million.

Route 4008 Box Culvert Replacement project in Silver Lake Township, Susquehanna County, $2.4 million.

Route 29 Surface Treatment project in Springville Township, Susquehanna County, $22.5 million.

Route 267 over Middle Branch Wyalusing Creek Box Culvert Replacement project in Forest Lake Township, Susquehanna County, $6.6 million.

Route 367 over Branch Tuscarora Creek Box Culvert Replacement project in Auburn Township, Susquehanna County, $1.1 million.

Route 3004 over Tributary to Reilly Creek Box Culvert Replacement project in Auburn Township, Susquehanna County, $1.4 million.

Route 4008 over Silver Creek Box Culvert Replacement project in Franklin Township, Susquehanna County, $1.4 million.

Route 81 over Tunkhannock Creek Bridge Preservation project in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County, $3.6 million.

Route 106 Surface Treatment project in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County $1.6 million.

Route 11 Surface Treatment project in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County, $3.9 million.

Route 171 High Friction Surface Treatment project in Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, $543,000.

Route 3018 Bridge Replacement project in South Canaan Township, Wayne County, $1.9 million.

Route 4043 over Branch Sherman Creek Bridge Replacement project in Scott Township, Wayne County, $629,000.

Route 7210 (Dietz Mountain Road) over Leonard Creek Bridge Replacement project in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, $1.8 million.

Route 29 over an Inlet to Lake Carey Bridge Replacement project, Lemon Township, Wyoming County, $1.9 million.

Nicholson Streetscape project in Nicholson Township, Wyoming County, $778,500.

Route 29/3003 (Sugar Hollow Road) Resurfacing project and Route 29 Slide Repair project, Eaton Township, Wyoming County, $2.7 million.

2026 District 4 projects previewed

Notable projects continuing in 2026 include: