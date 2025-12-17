‘Saint Nick’ featured on HGTV show for Waymart holiday display

It all started on Christmas Day of 1998, the day Nick Antidormi was born.

“The first night of my life, I was literally put in a Santa hat and a Santa outfit, right at the hospital.” Antidormi said on the premiere episode of HGTV’s “Hoarding for the Holidays.”

He goes by "Saint Nick," and his passion project, Saint Nick’s Display, is gaining recognition beyond his Wayne County neighborhood this year.

"I feel like this was in my birth certificate contract… that I have to decorate," he said. "I feel like a young Santa Claus. Hopefully, I’m doing this until I actually grow a white beard.”

Haley O'Brien / Submitted Photo Nick Antidormi was born on Christmas Day in 1998. His holiday collection was featured on HGTV's 'Hoarding for the Holidays.'

Hoarding for the Holidays

“The show was very random,” Antidormi said, recalling a phone call he first thought was spam.

But he answered, and a crew filmed at his home in Waymart in July and October of this year.

Hoarding for the Holidays premiered Nov. 11, with the first episode, “A Real-Life Elf,” starting at Antidormi’s home. The series follows collectors from different parts of the country as they prepare for the holiday season and struggle for storage.

“I love the whole production crew and everyone, they were so awesome,” he said of his experience. “It was very cool to get exposure because I live on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere.”

Saint Nick’s Display

Inside and outside his home, Antidormi displays roughly 400 Christmas trees. He has almost 1,000 blow molds, many of which he painted himself. Antidormi says a lot of his collection is at least 50 years old.

“You wouldn’t (be able to) tell it’s that old because a lot of it is restored,” he said. “I try to preserve history.”

Inside the garage you’ll find a collection of animatronics that sat in department store windows almost 100 years ago.

1 of 3 — Boston santa.jpg A vintage Santa is on display in Antidormi's garage after sitting in storage for a while. The Santa was once in the window at the Boston Store in Wilkes-Barre. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — pic 5.jpg This collection of bear animatronics was once on display in a Baltimore storfront. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — pic 7.jpg A vintage store display from the 1960s is being enjoyed at Saint Nick's Display after sitting in storage for many years. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

One life-size Santa with a globe was once on display at The Boston Store in Wilkes-Barre, Antidormi says.

“I’m guessing it’s from the 1950s from the way it’s constructed. It’s got paper mache boots… and a fiberglass beard,” he said. “Somebody had it stored for God only knows how long.”

He found them through online listings and fixed up some items that had water damage.

“At least now a new generation can appreciate them.”

‘A Real-Life Elf’

Similar to Will Ferrell's cheery character of Buddy the Elf, Antidormi loves maple syrup. Like Santa’s elves, Antidormi works year-round to make kids smile at Christmastime.

And he doesn’t cut corners to make things easy for himself.

1 of 3 — pic 10.jpg Saint Nick arranges his display differently every year with walkways throughout the yard. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — pic 9.jpg Antidormi has collected hundreds of blow molds and has even created his own decorations. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — pic 8.jpg Saint Nick's Display in Waymart is open to the public most evenings. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

“I actually switch it up every year,” he said. “So every time you come it’s something different.”

The 26-year-old works in construction. But as Saint Nick, he has learned electrical and art skills.

“It’s cool that my family home where I had really special memories is now being a part of everyone else’s special memories," he said. "That makes my heart really full of joy."

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Antidormi has created photo ops and even games to play for his holiday display.

Antidormi started decorating his family home as a teenager and says he can’t predict how much time and effort he has invested over the last ten years.

“I tell everybody to do what they love, even if someone puts you down. Just keep at it and eventually it will be something big,” he said. “It might take ten years but you’ll get there.”

Saint Nick’s Display, located at 53 Cemetery Road in Waymart, is open to the public most evenings at 6 p.m. Watch Nick's HGTV appearance here: Real Life Elf

