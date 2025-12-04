A Colonel Christmas: Wilkes University athletes surprise Wilkes-Barre students with gifts

Christmas came early for students at Dr. David W. Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Wilkes University soccer player Amanda Lee and the rest of her team helped provide gifts to more than 400 students. The team partnered with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and various Wilkes athletics teams, including women's ice hockey, baseball, women's lacrosse, men's lacrosse, softball, men's basketball, men's and women's wrestling, football, field hockey and more.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Bradley Simeon hugs Santa after receiving a Christmas gift from the Wilkes baseball team.

1 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts012.jpg Trinity Santa opens a gift from the Wilkes University athletes. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts011.jpg Ty Jahnigen, a freshman football player, colors with children at Kistler Elementary. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts010.jpg Alyanna Pastrana can't contain her excitement after opening a dollhouse gift from the Wilkes baseball players. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts009.jpg Students in Marie Sullivan's K6 classroom play with Santa's bells during the Wilkes Christmas gift delivery. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts007.jpg Sophomore Wilkes football player Cohen Creswell talks with kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary after giving them Christmas gifts. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts006.jpg Santa Claus joins the Wilkes baseball team in handing out gifts to kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 12042025_Gifts005.jpg Wilkes freshman soccer player Ava Long helps Meekayla Abreau Marte open her gift, a large Squishmallow stuffy. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News