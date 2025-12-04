A Colonel Christmas: Wilkes University athletes surprise Wilkes-Barre students with gifts
Christmas came early for students at Dr. David W. Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Wilkes University soccer player Amanda Lee and the rest of her team helped provide gifts to more than 400 students. The team partnered with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and various Wilkes athletics teams, including women's ice hockey, baseball, women's lacrosse, men's lacrosse, softball, men's basketball, men's and women's wrestling, football, field hockey and more.
Trinity Santa opens a gift from the Wilkes University athletes.
Ty Jahnigen, a freshman football player, colors with children at Kistler Elementary.
Alyanna Pastrana can't contain her excitement after opening a dollhouse gift from the Wilkes baseball players.
Students in Marie Sullivan's K6 classroom play with Santa's bells during the Wilkes Christmas gift delivery.
Sophomore Wilkes football player Cohen Creswell talks with kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary after giving them Christmas gifts.
Santa Claus joins the Wilkes baseball team in handing out gifts to kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary.
Wilkes freshman soccer player Ava Long helps Meekayla Abreau Marte open her gift, a large Squishmallow stuffy.
The Wilkes women's soccer team carries gifts to be given to students at Kistler Elementary.
Taylor Sparks, a Wilkes University lacrosse player, carries gifts into Kistler Elementary school to be delivered to kindergarten and first grade students. Wilkes athletes held a gift drive under the planning of Amanda Lee, a pharmacy student.
Wilkes senior baseball player Evan Melberger, of West Pittston, helps carry a bag of gifts collected for Kistler Elementary students.
Amanda Lee, a Wilkes pharmacy student, addresses all of the athletes who have helped gather and hand out gifts for Kistler Elementary students.
