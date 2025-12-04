100 WVIA Way
A Colonel Christmas: Wilkes University athletes surprise Wilkes-Barre students with gifts

WVIA | By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:50 PM EST
Addyson Swayne, a Wilkes University field hockey player, jokes with Kistler student Aeryn Alexander.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Addyson Swayne, a Wilkes University field hockey player, jokes with Kistler student Aeryn Alexander.

Christmas came early for students at Dr. David W. Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Wilkes University soccer player Amanda Lee and the rest of her team helped provide gifts to more than 400 students. The team partnered with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and various Wilkes athletics teams, including women's ice hockey, baseball, women's lacrosse, men's lacrosse, softball, men's basketball, men's and women's wrestling, football, field hockey and more.

Bradley Simeon hugs Santa after receiving a Christmas gift from the Wilkes baseball team.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Bradley Simeon hugs Santa after receiving a Christmas gift from the Wilkes baseball team.
Trinity Santa opens a gift from the Wilkes University athletes.
1 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts012.jpg
Trinity Santa opens a gift from the Wilkes University athletes.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ty Jahnigen, a freshman football player, colors with children at Kistler Elementary.
2 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts011.jpg
Ty Jahnigen, a freshman football player, colors with children at Kistler Elementary.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Alyanna Pastrana can't contain her excitement after opening a dollhouse gift from the Wilkes baseball players.
3 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts010.jpg
Alyanna Pastrana can't contain her excitement after opening a dollhouse gift from the Wilkes baseball players.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Students in Marie Sullivan's K6 classroom play with Santa's bells during the Wilkes Christmas gift delivery.
4 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts009.jpg
Students in Marie Sullivan's K6 classroom play with Santa's bells during the Wilkes Christmas gift delivery.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Sophomore Wilkes football player Cohen Creswell talks with kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary after giving them Christmas gifts.
5 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts007.jpg
Sophomore Wilkes football player Cohen Creswell talks with kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary after giving them Christmas gifts.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Santa Claus joins the Wilkes baseball team in handing out gifts to kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary.
6 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts006.jpg
Santa Claus joins the Wilkes baseball team in handing out gifts to kindergarten students at Kistler Elementary.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wilkes freshman soccer player Ava Long helps Meekayla Abreau Marte open her gift, a large Squishmallow stuffy.
7 of 7  — 12042025_Gifts005.jpg
Wilkes freshman soccer player Ava Long helps Meekayla Abreau Marte open her gift, a large Squishmallow stuffy.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Wilkes women's soccer team carries gifts to be given to students at Kistler Elementary.
1 of 4  — 12042025_Gifts003.jpg
The Wilkes women's soccer team carries gifts to be given to students at Kistler Elementary.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Taylor Sparks, a Wilkes University lacrosse player, carries gifts into Kistler Elementary school to be delivered to kindergarten and first grade students. Wilkes athletes held a gift drive under the planning of Amanda Lee, a pharmacy student.
2 of 4  — 12042025_Gifts001.jpg
Taylor Sparks, a Wilkes University lacrosse player, carries gifts into Kistler Elementary school to be delivered to kindergarten and first grade students. Wilkes athletes held a gift drive under the planning of Amanda Lee, a pharmacy student.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wilkes senior baseball player Evan Melberger, of West Pittston, helps carry a bag of gifts collected for Kistler Elementary students.
3 of 4  — 12042025_Gifts002.jpg
Wilkes senior baseball player Evan Melberger, of West Pittston, helps carry a bag of gifts collected for Kistler Elementary students.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Amanda Lee, a Wilkes pharmacy student, addresses all of the athletes who have helped gather and hand out gifts for Kistler Elementary students.
4 of 4  — 12042025_Gifts004.jpg
Amanda Lee, a Wilkes pharmacy student, addresses all of the athletes who have helped gather and hand out gifts for Kistler Elementary students.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Wilkes University Wilkes-Barre Area School District Kistler Elementary School Christmas
