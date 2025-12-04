EVENTFUL: Holiday light displays brighten Northeast and Central Pennsylvania this season

Caroling, festive treats and gift-giving await. Here is a list of holiday light displays to brighten your spirits. Check each page for dates, hours of operation and admission fees.

Joy Through the Grove at Knoebels

Submitted photo Knoebels Amusement Resorts in Columbia County hosts Joy Through the Grove.

Knoebels Amusement Resorts in Columbia County is still putting smiles on families' faces, just without the roller coasters.

Joy Through the Grove spreads across 2 miles in the park and includes 500 different displays, with some including custom fixtures, made just for Knoebels.

Promotional nights also occur during the month of December, including free $5 ticket books, free s’mores kits and $1 hot dogs.

Holiday Light Spectacular at Nay Aug Park, Scranton

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News The lights at Scranton's Nay Aug Park include a replica of the Electric City sign.

Take a stroll through Nay Aug Park or load up the car and play holiday tunes to witness the display with over 100 different light fixtures.

Celebrate the season of giving in style and enjoy a horse-drawn carriage from Brookvalley Farm.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Illumination at Coca-Cola Park, Allentown

Submitted photo The Illumination at Coca-Cola Park includes Santa's Polar Express.

Baseball season may be over, but Coca-Cola Park in Allentown lights up its arena with Illumination , hosting different vendors and activities.

Listen to Mrs. Claus tell stories about the North Pole on a hayride, take a ride on a carousel, rent out a winter cabana and more.

Different events and promotional events are shared on the website.

Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge Golf Course, Tunkhannock

Submitted photo Drive through tunnels and marvel at light displays at Stone Hedge Golf Course.

Each year, the Stone Hedge Golf Course near Tunkhannock creates a display with millions of lights lining the 2.5-mile drive-through.

After the attraction, warm up with heated attractions such as a s’mores fire pit, pictures with Santa, food and drink and more.

This event is open each day, excluding Christmas Eve.

Winter Light Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Look at animals and holiday light displays at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville.

Featuring almost 2 million lights, the Winter Light Spectacular also offers various events to enjoy such as live performances by Disney princesses, different photo opportunities and fire pits to help your family stay warm.

Due to the popularity of this event, it is highly encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time to guarantee your spot.

Light the Night at Sugarloaf Golf Course, Luzerne County

Sugarloaf Golf Course in Luzerne County creates a winter wonderland with its walk-through holiday display.

Offering a leisurely walk around the golf course, enjoy treats, winter scenes and holiday favorites decorated in an animated arrangement of lights.

Festival of Lights at Woodloch Pines, Hawley

Submitted photo Enjoy the Festival of Lights at Woodloch via a wagon ride.

Woodloch Pines in Hawley offers a ride through their half-mile display via wagon.

Enjoy hot cocoa and watch displays with classic holiday traditions, and some even catered to different popular films such as “Star Wars” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Christmas Boulevard, Berwick

A holiday tradition in Berwick, drive through the town and watch the Christmas Boulevard come to life from your car window.

Stretching through the entirety of Market Street in town, visitors can enjoy decorated Christmas trees, festive holidays that tell stories and even a visit from Santa himself.

Admission to visit this display is free, but donations to help support this event each year is appreciated.

Peckville Christmas House

Submitted photo Admission to walk around the Peckville Christmas House is free.

Take a stroll through the neighborhood and enjoy this holiday classic in Lackawanna County that features displays and vintage blow molds.

Spreading holiday cheer for over 30 years, the Peckville Christmas House is known for its dazzling holiday displays and scavenger hunts to look for different and unique attractions throughout the property.

Saint Nick’s Display, Waymart

Submitted photo The Saint Nick’s Display was featured on HGTV.

Being featured on an HGTV episode of “Hoarding for the Holidays,” Saint Nick’s Display in Waymart features displays where visitors can walk around a 2-acre property to experience holiday cheer.

This attraction is weather-dependent, so those traveling are encouraged to visit its Facebook page for updates.

Christmas Lights House, Scranton

A yearly tradition in Scranton, visitors are encouraged to walk around and drive past the Christmas Lights House .

Growing since it first started, this display has expanded to include other houses in the neighborhood for visitors to enjoy.

Pocono Lights, Bushkill

Pocono Lights allows visitors to experience the Poconos like never before.

Create new memories driving down the mile-long trail, and observe the new sparks of colors as the displays tell stories for you and your family to share for years to come.