EVENTFUL: Dunmore Cemetery Tour, fall festivals and more this weekend
Fall foliage and cooler temperatures have arrived in the region, and plenty of spooky and festive happenings are planned for this weekend.
Dunmore Cemetery Tour
The public is invited for a walk around the Dunmore Cemetery Sunday afternoon while the Dearly Departed Players portray the people who are buried there.
Julie Esty began giving historical tours 27 years ago. She researches and develops the characters using historical records and obituaries.
More than a dozen actors will play multiple parts in various sections of the cemetery. Esty says a few hundred people show up for each performance.
The tour is free to attend and starts at 2 p.m. Esty recommends getting there early to find parking.
Dunmore Cemetery Tour
Sun., Oct. 12
2 p.m.
Dunmore Cemetery
W. Warren St., Dunmore
Carbon County Environmental Education Center 40th anniversary celebration
The Carbon County Environmental Education Center, located at Mauch Chunk Lake Park near Jim Thorpe, celebrates 40 years in the community.
The 60-acre property includes an old dairy barn surrounded by trails and wildlife habitat.
In celebration of 40 years, the center will give behind the scenes tours of the facility, which includes a wildlife rehabilitation center.
The event will start with a guided meditation in nature. There will also be an edible plant walk and a foliage walk.
There will be live animals to see and a chance to feed the raptors.
Carbon County Environmental Education Center 40th anniversary celebration
Sat., Oct. 11
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
151 East White Bear Dr., Summit Hill
Butler Township Fall Festival
This family-friendly festival in Luzerne County features a parade, trunk or treat and more.
The parade will begin at noon at the Butler Township Community Center. From 1 to 4 p.m., there will be trunk-or-treat and other activities, including bounce houses.
A Halloween parade and costume contest for kids begins at 2 p.m.
Other things to do this weekend:
- The Tamaqua Heritage Festival will bring vendors, live music and other activities to S. Railroad Street Sunday.
- Also in Tamaqua, the Harmonies for Hunger free-will concert Saturday night will benefit the Tamaqua Hunger Campaign.
- Lacawac Sanctuary in Wayne County will host Oktoberfest Sunday.
- The 5th Annual Edwardsville Fall Festival is Saturday.
- The Tunkhannock Rotary's Harvest and Wine Festival is Saturday at Lazy Brook Park.
- Fall Fest at Camelback in Tannersville is on through Oct. 26.