EVENTFUL: Dunmore Cemetery Tour, fall festivals and more this weekend

Fall foliage and cooler temperatures have arrived in the region, and plenty of spooky and festive happenings are planned for this weekend.

Dunmore Cemetery Tour

Facebook / The Dearly Departed Players Local actors play historical figures from the area in the annual Dunmore Cemetery Tour.

The public is invited for a walk around the Dunmore Cemetery Sunday afternoon while the Dearly Departed Players portray the people who are buried there.

Julie Esty began giving historical tours 27 years ago. She researches and develops the characters using historical records and obituaries.

More than a dozen actors will play multiple parts in various sections of the cemetery. Esty says a few hundred people show up for each performance.

The tour is free to attend and starts at 2 p.m. Esty recommends getting there early to find parking.

Carbon County Environmental Education Center 40th anniversary celebration

Facebook / Carbon County Environmental Education Center An eagle at the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.

The Carbon County Environmental Education Center, located at Mauch Chunk Lake Park near Jim Thorpe, celebrates 40 years in the community.

The 60-acre property includes an old dairy barn surrounded by trails and wildlife habitat.

In celebration of 40 years, the center will give behind the scenes tours of the facility, which includes a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The event will start with a guided meditation in nature. There will also be an edible plant walk and a foliage walk.

There will be live animals to see and a chance to feed the raptors.

Butler Township Fall Festival

This family-friendly festival in Luzerne County features a parade, trunk or treat and more.

The parade will begin at noon at the Butler Township Community Center. From 1 to 4 p.m., there will be trunk-or-treat and other activities, including bounce houses.

A Halloween parade and costume contest for kids begins at 2 p.m.

