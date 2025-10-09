100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EVENTFUL: Dunmore Cemetery Tour, fall festivals and more this weekend

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Crowds show up to the Dunmore Cemetery to watch the Dearly Departed Players bring historical characters to life.
Facebook
/
The Dearly Departed Players
Crowds show up to the Dunmore Cemetery to watch the Dearly Departed Players bring historical characters to life.

Fall foliage and cooler temperatures have arrived in the region, and plenty of spooky and festive happenings are planned for this weekend.

Dunmore Cemetery Tour

Local actors play historical figures from the area in the annual Dunmore Cemetery Tour.
Facebook
/
The Dearly Departed Players
Local actors play historical figures from the area in the annual Dunmore Cemetery Tour.

The public is invited for a walk around the Dunmore Cemetery Sunday afternoon while the Dearly Departed Players portray the people who are buried there.

Julie Esty began giving historical tours 27 years ago. She researches and develops the characters using historical records and obituaries.

More than a dozen actors will play multiple parts in various sections of the cemetery. Esty says a few hundred people show up for each performance.

The tour is free to attend and starts at 2 p.m. Esty recommends getting there early to find parking.

Dunmore Cemetery Tour
Sun., Oct. 12
2 p.m.
Dunmore Cemetery
W. Warren St., Dunmore

Carbon County Environmental Education Center 40th anniversary celebration

An eagle at the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.
Facebook
/
Carbon County Environmental Education Center
An eagle at the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.

The Carbon County Environmental Education Center, located at Mauch Chunk Lake Park near Jim Thorpe, celebrates 40 years in the community.

The 60-acre property includes an old dairy barn surrounded by trails and wildlife habitat.

In celebration of 40 years, the center will give behind the scenes tours of the facility, which includes a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The event will start with a guided meditation in nature. There will also be an edible plant walk and a foliage walk.

There will be live animals to see and a chance to feed the raptors.

Carbon County Environmental Education Center 40th anniversary celebration
Sat., Oct. 11
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
151 East White Bear Dr., Summit Hill

Butler Township Fall Festival

This family-friendly festival in Luzerne County features a parade, trunk or treat and more.

The parade will begin at noon at the Butler Township Community Center. From 1 to 4 p.m., there will be trunk-or-treat and other activities, including bounce houses.

A Halloween parade and costume contest for kids begins at 2 p.m.

Butler Township Fall Festival
Sat., Oct. 11
12 - 4 p.m.
411 W. Butler Dr., Drums

Other things to do this weekend:
Tags
Local EventfulDunmoreLackawanna County Butler Twp.Luzerne CountyJim ThorpeCarbon CountyEdwardsvilleLacawac SanctuaryWayne CountyMonroe CountyTannersville
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News