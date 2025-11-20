100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa parades usher in season this weekend in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:45 PM EST
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet boys and girls at the Santa Parade in Scranton Saturday morning.
Facebook
/
The Santa Parade
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet boys and girls at the Santa Parade in Scranton Saturday morning.

The unofficial kickoff to the Christmas season will take place in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre this Saturday. Santa will visit both cities to spread holiday cheer, with local organizations leading the way.

Scranton Santa Parade

The man in red will first appear in Lackawanna County in Scranton's Santa Parade. It begins at 9:15 a.m. and will wrap up around noon.

Tom Fritz, the public relations and talent director, began working in January to coordinate floats and entertainment for the 31st parade in the Electric City.

Local community groups, businesses and other organizations will march in the Santa Parade, some on floats or handling balloons.
Facebook
/
The Santa Parade
Local community groups, businesses and other organizations will march in the Santa Parade, some on floats or handling balloons.

“It’s definitely a year-round effort to make sure that Santa gets here on time with his entourage and everybody enjoys what they see,” Fritz said.

Fritz says this is the largest Scranton Santa Parade ever, with more than 100 floats and vehicles and nearly 1,500 people participating.

The parade begins at the corner of Biden Street and Franklin Avenue and will continue on Biden Street, turning left on North Washington Avenue and right on Linden Street. The parade then finishes on Adams Avenue.

Meanwhile, there will be face painting, food trucks and more on Lackawanna Courthouse Square. After the parade, children will have a chance to visit with Santa at his tent.

Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony

Santa Claus will greet boys and girls at the Wilkes-Barre Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
Facebook
/
Wilkes-Barre City Government
Santa Claus will greet boys and girls at the Wilkes-Barre Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

Santa will greet boys and girls in Luzerne County on Saturday afternoon.

The Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and South Street, following Main Street towards Public Square. It will conclude at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

After the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony on Public Square. The 31-foot tree was donated by Holy Trinity Orthodox Church and was planted by one of the church’s oldest parishioners. Polka Bandski will provide entertainment, and food trucks will offer food and drinks.

Also on Public Square, an ice skating rink will be open Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Ice skates will be available free of charge. Skaters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The rink will then be open through the holiday season on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves from the North Pole wave to spectators as they pass the Kirby Center in the Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade.
Facebook
/
Wilkes-Barre City Government
Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves from the North Pole wave to spectators as they pass the Kirby Center in the Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade.
Tags
Local ScrantonLackawanna CountyWilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyChristmasSanta Parade
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News