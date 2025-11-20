Fire shuts down Solomon-Plains school complex in Luzerne County

A Thursday morning fire at the Solomon Junior High building damaged several classrooms and has the entire Solomon-Plains complex closed for at least two days, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello said.

The campus, located on Abbott Street in Plains Twp., includes the Leo E. Solomon elementary and middle schools.

According to a statement Costello issued Thursday, administrative personnel at the school saw flames coming from a room inside the building at about 7 a.m.

"This occurred before any students were in the building. The team acted immediately in accordance with our established emergency protocols, and authorities were contacted at once," Costello said, adding that "emergency personnel arrived within minutes."

"We want to extend our sincere appreciation to Plains Township Fire Department and all of their emergency personnel units, as well as our administrators and staff, for acting quickly and appropriately during the incident. Their response helped contain the situation and prevent additional damage," he said.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but water spread to about six rooms and smoke traveled through the hallways, Costello said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

District officials closed the school complex on Thursday and Friday for restoration work.

"Faculty and staff will not be permitted to enter the building during this time. All students and staff assigned to the Solomon Complex will operate virtually today and Friday," Costello said.

"We will continue to provide updates as cleanup and assessment progress," he added.

Principal Justin Correll, in a separate message posted to the school's website, advised parents to continue checking the the ParentSquare messaging system, the website and the district's social media for updates.

"As we learn more, and as we get clear information about building access, repairs or changes to our school routine, we’ll share that with you right away," Correll said.