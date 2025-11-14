100 WVIA Way
Facing a $4 million deficit, Luzerne County Community College, union approve contract, find savings

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:14 PM EST
Luzerne County Community College moved from downtown Wilkes-Barre to Nanticoke in 1974.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

A new contract for faculty at Luzerne County Community College provides yearly raises, while also providing savings to assist in closing a $4 million budget deficit this year.

The college’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract with the faculty union during a special meeting Thursday night. Members of the union, the Association of Higher Education, ratified the agreement on Wednesday. The union represents 113 employees.

Lengthy negotiations averted a strike last week. LCCC President John Yudichak called the agreement “fair, respectful and fiscally responsible.”

“The new faculty collective bargaining agreement represents a collaborative, earnest effort between the college and LCCC’s Association of Higher Education PSEA/NEA to fairly compensate our talented faculty members while making significant strides toward the long-term financial sustainability of LCCC,” Yudichak said in a statement.

The contract comes as the college faces a $4 million operational budget deficit and will receive level funding from the state and Luzerne County this year. The budget is projected to provide net savings of $313,465 over three years.

The college also plans additional budget-savings strategies, contributing to an expected savings of $3.2 million.

Details of the contract

  • Sept. 1, 2025 to August 31, 2028.
  • Salary increases: year 1 – 5%; year 2 – 5%; year 3 – 4.375%.
  • Overload compensation: 3% increase per year
  • Retirement: Employees hired after Jan. 1, 2026, will have one retirement option, TIAA-CREF, unless already enrolled in another state retirement plan.
  • Early retirement incentive: Eligible after 20 years of service and age 55, with college healthcare ending at 65 and healthcare benefit waiver capped at $7,500.
  • Fringe benefits: Adjustments to healthcare plan deductibles and ER copay; benefits waiver capped at $10,000 for new hires after Jan. 1, 2026.

Policy changes in the contract

  • Increased faculty overload credits and summer teaching assignments.
  • Updated personnel file policies to ensure transparency.
  • Increased meal per diem and travel reimbursement rates.
  • Commitment to respectful treatment of all employees and adherence to federal, state and local safety regulations.
Sarah Hofius Hall
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
