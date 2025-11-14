Facing a $4 million deficit, Luzerne County Community College, union approve contract, find savings

A new contract for faculty at Luzerne County Community College provides yearly raises, while also providing savings to assist in closing a $4 million budget deficit this year.

The college’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract with the faculty union during a special meeting Thursday night. Members of the union, the Association of Higher Education, ratified the agreement on Wednesday. The union represents 113 employees.

Lengthy negotiations averted a strike last week. LCCC President John Yudichak called the agreement “fair, respectful and fiscally responsible.”

“The new faculty collective bargaining agreement represents a collaborative, earnest effort between the college and LCCC’s Association of Higher Education PSEA/NEA to fairly compensate our talented faculty members while making significant strides toward the long-term financial sustainability of LCCC,” Yudichak said in a statement.

The contract comes as the college faces a $4 million operational budget deficit and will receive level funding from the state and Luzerne County this year. The budget is projected to provide net savings of $313,465 over three years.

The college also plans additional budget-savings strategies, contributing to an expected savings of $3.2 million.

Details of the contract

Sept. 1, 2025 to August 31, 2028.

Salary increases: year 1 – 5%; year 2 – 5%; year 3 – 4.375%.

Overload compensation: 3% increase per year

Retirement: Employees hired after Jan. 1, 2026, will have one retirement option, TIAA-CREF, unless already enrolled in another state retirement plan.

Early retirement incentive: Eligible after 20 years of service and age 55, with college healthcare ending at 65 and healthcare benefit waiver capped at $7,500.

Fringe benefits: Adjustments to healthcare plan deductibles and ER copay; benefits waiver capped at $10,000 for new hires after Jan. 1, 2026.

Policy changes in the contract