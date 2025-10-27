100 WVIA Way
Luzerne County Community College faculty union plans to strike next week

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 27, 2025 at 8:45 PM EDT
Luzerne County Community College moved from downtown Wilkes-Barre to Nanticoke in 1974.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Faculty at Luzerne County Community College plan to strike next week, unless the union receives a new contract.

The college's Association of Higher Education sent a strike notice to school leadership on Monday. The union plans to strike beginning Nov. 5, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

The union represents 113 employees and is a local affiliate of PSEA. Its members have worked under an expired contract since Aug. 31.

Efforts to obtain comment from college leadership were not immediately successful Monday night.

Check back for updates.
Luzerne County Community College
