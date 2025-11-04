100 WVIA Way
Luzerne County Community College, union reach contract deal, averting strike

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published November 4, 2025 at 6:54 PM EST
Luzerne County Community College moved from downtown Wilkes-Barre to Nanticoke in 1974.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Classes at Luzerne County Community College will go on as scheduled Wednesday.

After two days of negotiations, the faculty union and college came to a tentative agreement Tuesday evening, canceling the strike scheduled to start at 12:01 a.m. The college's Association of Higher Education had planned to picket starting at 9 a.m.

“We are pleased to announce that we have successfully come to a tentative agreement,” John Holland, PSEA region field director, said in a news release. “We believe this new agreement is fair, reasonable, affordable and reflects the important contributions our members make to the students of Luzerne County Community College.”

The union, which represents 113 employees, will present the tentative agreement to its members for a vote in the coming days. Members had worked under an expired contract since Aug. 31. The college's board of trustees must also approve the contract. Details of the agreement will be released following the ratification process, according to the college.

“We are pleased to share that both parties have reached an agreement that supports our faculty while keeping our students and their academic success at the forefront,” LCCC President John Yudichak said in a statement. “We value the dedication and professionalism of our faculty, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving our students and community.”
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
