Luzerne County Community College, union reach contract deal, averting strike

Classes at Luzerne County Community College will go on as scheduled Wednesday.

After two days of negotiations, the faculty union and college came to a tentative agreement Tuesday evening, canceling the strike scheduled to start at 12:01 a.m. The college's Association of Higher Education had planned to picket starting at 9 a.m.

“We are pleased to announce that we have successfully come to a tentative agreement,” John Holland, PSEA region field director, said in a news release. “We believe this new agreement is fair, reasonable, affordable and reflects the important contributions our members make to the students of Luzerne County Community College.”

The union, which represents 113 employees, will present the tentative agreement to its members for a vote in the coming days. Members had worked under an expired contract since Aug. 31. The college's board of trustees must also approve the contract. Details of the agreement will be released following the ratification process, according to the college.

“We are pleased to share that both parties have reached an agreement that supports our faculty while keeping our students and their academic success at the forefront,” LCCC President John Yudichak said in a statement. “We value the dedication and professionalism of our faculty, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving our students and community.”