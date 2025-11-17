Investigators say teen, two adult males were present at scene of fatal Newport Twp. shooting

A teenager and two adult males were present at the scene of a woman’s shooting death in Newport Twp. Sunday evening, and police were still trying to locate one of them Monday afternoon.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Eric Shellenberger issued a statement on the investigation into the shooting of Zhanae McClain.

Newport Twp. police were dispatched to a home on West Main Street in the township's Glen Lyon section around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found McClain, 20, unresponsive with a visible gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Major Case Team and Luzerne County detectives also responded to the scene and are working with township police on the investigation.

Sanguedolce and Shellenberger said a sixteen-year-old male and two adult males had been present. Two of the three have been located by police, one of whom is on an ankle monitor for a prior offense.

The males' names and further details were not released Monday afternoon, but Sanguedolce and Shellenberger said the incident was isolated and the public is not at risk.

Following an autopsy Monday morning, McClain’s cause of death was ruled to be a single gunshot wound, but the manner of her death remained pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Shickshinny Barracks at 570-542-4117.