Shubilla steps down as chairman of Luzerne County Democrats after no-confidence vote

Luzerne County Democratic Party chairman Thom Shubilla resigned Thursday, a day after the party executive committee almost unanimously voted no confidence in him.

Shubilla posted his resignation on the party Facebook without mentioning the no-confidence vote.

“After careful consideration, I am announcing my resignation effective immediately as chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party,” Shubilla wrote. “My schedule has grown increasingly demanding, both at work and in my role as commissioner in Plains Township, along with an upcoming book publication, and the time required to lead the Party effectively is no longer something I can give in the way it deserves.”

The executive committee met Wednesday evening at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre with 28 voting favor of a no confidence resolution and three abstaining.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise because the party did so well in recent countywide elections.

Four of five Democratic candidates for County Council won. So did the party’s candidates for controller and common pleas court judge.

Shubilla took over as chairman after Kathy Bozinski resigned in July 2023.

