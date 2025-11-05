Democrats ride to victory in key Luzerne County races, proposed charter changes rejected

Democrats rode to victory in the race for Luzerne County Council Tuesday night, reclaiming the body's majority, while voters handed the county controller's office to another member of their party.

In a separate question, voters also rejected proposed changes to the county's home rule charter.

"I think, it's almost like a referendum, if you ask me, on what's going on nationally," said Democrat Denise Williams, who claimed the most votes in the council contest.

"The common denominator that I heard door-knocking across the board was people were very unhappy with what's happening nationally," Williams added.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Luzerne County Councilman John Lombardo, left, talks with friend John Eric Poli at The Knights in Pittston while waiting for election returns Tuesday night, Nov. 4, 2025.

Luzerne County Council race

The 11-member council had seven Republicans and four Democrats heading into the election, with five seats — all held by Republicans — up for grabs.

Democrats claimed four of the five openings in the countywide at-large race, according to unofficial results with all 186 precincts reporting:



Williams (D) — 38,280

— 38,280 John Lombardo (R) — 37,374

— 37,374 Steven Coslett (D) — 36,053

— 36,053 Chris Belles (D) — 35,986

— 35,986 Dawn Simmons (D) — 34,478

On the Republican side, incumbent councilmembers Brian Thornton (33,136 votes) and Greg Wolovich (31,872) appear to have failed in their efforts to win second terms.

Two other Republicans, Jackie Scarcella (33,852) and former councilman Stephen J. Urban (32,872), also failed in their bids to win seats.

Tony Perzia (31,973) was the only Democrat who did not win a seat.

"I'm really happy. I'm happy for everybody," Williams said.

Lombardo was grateful for his reelection, but "extremely disappointed" in the overall outcome for his party.

"Many of my colleagues, who are some of the hardest-working individuals that I've ever encountered in my entire life, are no longer going to be a part of Luzerne County Council. And they're going to be replaced by people who are ideologues that are only looking to put their agenda into the county that doesn't really represent the values of Northeast Pennsylvania," Lombardo said.

"And that really disappoints me, that is happening and that outside money has been brought in to influence this race," he added.

"So right now, I'm dusting off my 'closed for business sign,' and I think I'm going to put that up in front of Luzerne County's courthouse tomorrow, because Luzerne County, we can close for business for the next two years," Lombardo said.

Charter changes rejected

Voters rejected a proposal that would create a new home rule charter by 41,114 votes to 26,512.

The new charter would have reduced the number of County Council members to nine from 11; increase a council member’s salary to at least $10,000 from $8,000; alter rules on term limits; expand the county Board of Elections and potentially alter who may serve on it; and expand the size of the Accountability, Conduct and Ethics Commission by two members.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A supporter shakes hands with newly elected Luzerne County Controller Tim McGinley at Senunas Bar in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

McGinley elected controller

Incumbent Republican Controller Walter L. Griffith Jr. (36,511 votes) was defeated in his bid for another term by former County Councilman Tim McGinley, a Democrat (39,015).

Bufalino elected judge

Voters also chose a new common pleas court judge. Democrat Mark Bufalino (40,549 votes) bested Republican Tom Mosca (35,556) in that race.

Other key contests

In Pittston, voters were asked to decide whether to do away with elections for city treasurer and make it an appointed job.

At press time Tuesday, it appeared voters rejected the measure by 709 votes to 707.