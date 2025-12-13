A moveable feast: Wilkes-Barre procession, Mass celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

It is one of the most sacred and beloved days for Roman Catholics of Mexican descent.

Dec. 12, the feast day of Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe, is celebrated widely in the country as well in communties where Mexican immigrants have settled abroad.

That includes Wilkes-Barre.

Members of St. Nicholas-St. Mary Parish gathered Friday for morning prayers, a two-hour afternoon procession, and Mass at St. Nicholas Church in downtown Wilkes-Barre to mark the day.

1 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe011.jpg Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession began at the the Vergara home on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe001.jpg Sixta Marianna Galeno walks beside a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wilkes-Barre on Friday as she once did in Mexico, showering the statue with rose petals. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe002.jpg Hundreds of faithful process through Wilkes-Barre to St. Nicholas Church on Friday, Dec. 12 in celebration of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe003.jpg Chinello dancers make their way over the South Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre during Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe004.jpg Quirino Ponce adjusts the crown on the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe005.jpg Sixta Marianna Galeno, 86, walks before the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe over the South Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe006.jpg Claus Casales leads the procession in prayer during Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Wilkes-Barre. The procession, which began at 4 p.m. on North Sherman Street, took about two hours in 20-degree temperatures. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe007.jpg Diego Agiular, 9, wore a painted moustache to resemble St. Juan Diego, as he led Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession and carried a banner with U.S. flags and Our Lady. Catholic tradition holds that Diego and his uncle saw apparations of Our Lady in Mexico in 1531. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe009.jpg A young girl carries her statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe during Friday's procession in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe010.jpg A young girl is dressed to dance with the Chinellos during Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Who is Our Lady of Guadalupe?

Non-Catholics may not realize that Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, are the same person.

In Catholic tradition, Mary appeared to St. Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican, and his uncle, Juan Bernardino, in December 1531 in what was then Tepeyac, now the Villa de Guadalupe neighborhood of Mexico City.

As the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops describes it, Mary left an imprint of herself on Juan Diego's cloak and said to him, in his own language, "Am I not here, who am your Mother?"

That image of a pregnant Mary, surrounded by a brilliant sunburst, is preserved at her namesake basilica in Mexico.

It is recreated by the statues, paintings and banners that the faithful carry during feast day celebrations, as they did Friday in Wilkes-Barre.

As the Associated Press reported, throngs of pilgrims filled the streets of Mexico City on Friday for celebrations there, while Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Vatican.

How is the day celebrated in Wilkes-Barre?

St. Nicholas-St. Mary Parish has a growing Latino population and offers Mass in English and Spanish.

Its annual celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe also has been growing over the years.

Hundreds took part in Friday's procession, despite temperatures in the low 20s, and St. Nicholas Church on South Washington Street had a standing-room-only crowd by the time Mass began.

One local family is chosen to host a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the year leading up to the feast day. This year, that honor was bestowed upon the Vergara family.

The rose-covered statue is then carried by worshippers through the streets to the church, where many bring their own statues and mementoes of Mary to be blessed.

Many also dress in traditional Mexican attire, dancing and singing along the route, and some even wear representations of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Scranton Diocese Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated Mass Friday at St. Nicholas Church following the procession.