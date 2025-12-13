A moveable feast: Wilkes-Barre procession, Mass celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

It is one of the most sacred and beloved days for Roman Catholics of Mexican descent.
Dec. 12, the feast day of Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe, is celebrated widely in the country as well in communties where Mexican immigrants have settled abroad.
That includes Wilkes-Barre.
Members of St. Nicholas-St. Mary Parish gathered Friday for morning prayers, a two-hour afternoon procession, and Mass at St. Nicholas Church in downtown Wilkes-Barre to mark the day.
1 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe011.jpg
Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession began at the the Vergara home on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe001.jpg
Sixta Marianna Galeno walks beside a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wilkes-Barre on Friday as she once did in Mexico, showering the statue with rose petals.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe002.jpg
Hundreds of faithful process through Wilkes-Barre to St. Nicholas Church on Friday, Dec. 12 in celebration of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe003.jpg
Chinello dancers make their way over the South Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre during Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe004.jpg
Quirino Ponce adjusts the crown on the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe005.jpg
Sixta Marianna Galeno, 86, walks before the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe over the South Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe006.jpg
Claus Casales leads the procession in prayer during Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Wilkes-Barre. The procession, which began at 4 p.m. on North Sherman Street, took about two hours in 20-degree temperatures.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe007.jpg
Diego Agiular, 9, wore a painted moustache to resemble St. Juan Diego, as he led Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession and carried a banner with U.S. flags and Our Lady. Catholic tradition holds that Diego and his uncle saw apparations of Our Lady in Mexico in 1531.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe009.jpg
A young girl carries her statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe during Friday's procession in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 10 — 12122025_Guadalupe010.jpg
A young girl is dressed to dance with the Chinellos during Friday's Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Who is Our Lady of Guadalupe?
Non-Catholics may not realize that Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, are the same person.
In Catholic tradition, Mary appeared to St. Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican, and his uncle, Juan Bernardino, in December 1531 in what was then Tepeyac, now the Villa de Guadalupe neighborhood of Mexico City.