Luzerne County flips to red as GOP takes voter registration lead

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published September 23, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Council discussed the county prison's health care contract April 25 at the Luzerne County Courthouse.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The Luzerne County Courthouse is seen in a file photo. The county has flipped to red as Republicans take the lead in voter registration, according to statistics released Monday.

Luzerne County has flipped to red.

Long a Democratic stronghold, the county now has more Republican voters, according to statistics released Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Republicans have 87,415 registered voters, an 83-person lead over the Democrats' 87,332.

But with 203,321 registered voters in the county overall, that leaves 28,574 people who aren't formally committed to either of the major parties: 22,414 with no affiliation, and 6,160 registered with other parties.

While the Republicans' lead may not be substantial, it formalizes a shift underway for years. Despite a substantial Democratic advantage, Republican Donald Trump carried the county in his 2016 and 2020 presidential races.

Historic shifts

The last time Luzerne County had more Republicans than Democrats for a presidential election was Nov. 7, 1972: 89,679 Republicans to 77,432 Democrats, according to the Pennsylvania Manual of the time.

Voters nationwide reelected Richard Nixon by a landslide against Sen. George McGovern, including Pennsylvania.
By 1976, two years after Nixon resigned because of Watergate, the numbers flipped dramatically.

For the Nov. 2, 1976, presidential election, Luzerne had 101,550 Democrats and 64,179 Republicans. Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford that year.

Democrats remained in the majority in Luzerne County since then -- until now.

Their majority peaked in November 2009, when there were 113,013 registered Democrats and 61,909 registered Republicans in the county, a lead of 51,104.

In that landscape, the county twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama. But the arrival of Donald Trump sharply reversed the Democratic advantage.

By November 2015, the Democrats' edge had slipped to 44,655, with 107,018 to the Republicans' 62,363.

The shift gathered steam, with the Democrats holding a lead of just 19,992 on Election Day 2020.

Four years later, that lead has been completely erased.

Check back for more on this story.
Local Luzerne CountyElection 2024
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
