Luzerne County flips to red as GOP takes voter registration lead

Luzerne County has flipped to red.

Long a Democratic stronghold, the county now has more Republican voters, according to statistics released Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Republicans have 87,415 registered voters, an 83-person lead over the Democrats' 87,332.

But with 203,321 registered voters in the county overall, that leaves 28,574 people who aren't formally committed to either of the major parties: 22,414 with no affiliation, and 6,160 registered with other parties.

While the Republicans' lead may not be substantial, it formalizes a shift underway for years. Despite a substantial Democratic advantage, Republican Donald Trump carried the county in his 2016 and 2020 presidential races.

Historic shifts

The last time Luzerne County had more Republicans than Democrats for a presidential election was Nov. 7, 1972: 89,679 Republicans to 77,432 Democrats, according to the Pennsylvania Manual of the time.

Voters nationwide reelected Richard Nixon by a landslide against Sen. George McGovern, including Pennsylvania.

By 1976, two years after Nixon resigned because of Watergate, the numbers flipped dramatically.

For the Nov. 2, 1976, presidential election, Luzerne had 101,550 Democrats and 64,179 Republicans. Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford that year.

Democrats remained in the majority in Luzerne County since then -- until now.

Their majority peaked in November 2009, when there were 113,013 registered Democrats and 61,909 registered Republicans in the county, a lead of 51,104.

In that landscape, the county twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama. But the arrival of Donald Trump sharply reversed the Democratic advantage.

By November 2015, the Democrats' edge had slipped to 44,655, with 107,018 to the Republicans' 62,363.

The shift gathered steam, with the Democrats holding a lead of just 19,992 on Election Day 2020.

Four years later, that lead has been completely erased.

