PennDOT to host Wilkes-Barre meetings on Market Street, Blackman Street bridge projects

The state Department of Transportation will host meetings this week on two upcoming Wilkes-Barre bridge projects.

A meeting and public plans display for the Market Street Bridge preservation project is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

A similar meeting for the Blackman Street Bridge replacement project is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School cafeteria, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Wilkes-Barre.

Market Street Bridge project

An iconic Wyoming Valley landmark known for its distinctive towers with sculpted American eagles, the Market Street Bridge spans the Susquehanna River between downtown Wilkes-Barre and Kingston.

Built in 1929, the bridge is slated for restoration work due to structural deficiencies, PennDOT says.

The project will include concrete and masonry repairs, cleanup of debris and mitigating scour, which is erosion caused by the flow of water and debris.

PennDOT also proposes putting a Polyester Polymer Concrete overlay on the deck, pavement rehabilitation, the reconstruction of ramps for disabled people, drainage improvements, signal improvements, and signing/pavement marking upgrades, the agency says.

PennDOT expects construction will begin in the spring of 2028 and will be completed in fall 2029.

In addition to Wednesday's meeting, project-related information will be available online during the public comment period through Dec. 12.

PennDOT

Blackman Street Bridge project

This project will replace an existing three-span concrete box beam bridge along Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre, with a single span composite prestressed concrete adjacent spread box beam bridge, PennDOT says.

The bridge carries Blackman Street over railroad tracks east of South Main Street.

The work will include road improvements to shoulders, sidewalks, guide rail, and ADA-compliant facilities.

PennDOT expects construction will begin in the spring of 2028 and will be completed in fall 2029.

The work also will require a 5.4-mile detour, lasting about six monthst. That detour over state and local roads will include South Main Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Dana Street, High Street, Hazle Street, South Wilkes Barre Boulevard, Coal Street, and Business Route 309 (Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard).

In addition to Thursday's meeting, project-related information will be available online during the public comment period through Dec. 5.