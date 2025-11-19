Scranton Cultural Center unveils restored theatre, heralds merger with Broadway Theatre League

The ballroom and theatre at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple have hosted presidents, governors, national and local performers and weddings for nearly a century.

This weekend, at the opening of the 2025-2026 season, the public will get to see the space restored to look as it did in its heyday. Officials on Wednesday unveiled the results of a six-month restoration project for guests and the media.

“This is a grand theatre, a jewel of 1930s architecture, it’s been closed to the public for many months. What’s been happening behind those doors, nothing short of remarkable," said John Murray, president of the cultural center board of directors.

The restoration also comes at a historic moment for two local organizations whose work is intimately connected to the venerable building.

Attorney Brian Cali announced at Wednesday's press conference that the Broadway Theatre League of NEPA and the cultural center merged missions earlier this year. The combined group is now jointly headed by Cali and Murray.

A hidden arch, decades of deterioration

Behind the doors Murray referenced, restoration has been underway to reverse decades of deterioration and damage.

In the background, tiles tilted from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre’s ceiling.

The proscenium, a historic piece of the stage, was covered by black fabric.

Neutral paint hid water damage and years of soot, dirt and even nicotine dulled the blue ceiling and gold and yellow details around the stage and seats.

“This restoration isn’t about aesthetics, it’s about preserving cultural heritage and ensuring this historic venue continues to inspire future generations,” Murray said.

Funding for the multimillion-dollar project came from a variety of sources.

State money for the project totaled about $18 million; local support from individuals and corporations is around $6.5 million; and the temple also received $1.3 million from Masonic Temple and Scottish Rite Association, general manager John Cardoni said. Other federal, state and local grants were received.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple General Manager John Cardoni discusses the historical significance of the center's theatre.

Wood details line fleur-de-lis designs in the proscenium arch at the front of the stage.

The arch collapsed on a Sunday morning into the orchestra pit during work on a production of "Singing in the Rain,” Cardoni said. Only the stage hands were in the building.

It was covered in black fabric for three decades.

“One of the biggest moments for us was the ability to include in this project the restoration and rebuilding of the proscenium arch, which has been missing for over 35 years,” Cardoni said.

1 of 2 — 14203 Theater General View.jpg The view of the ballroom at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple from the theater in the 1930s. John Cardoni / Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple 2 of 2 — 14204 Theater Side View.jpg Side view of the private box, stage and seats in the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple's theatre. John Cardoni / Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple

Scranton theater organizations combine

The cultural center-Broadway Theatre League merger became official on July 1, according to a press kit distributed at Wednesday's event.

“This unified organization will be here to welcome you and everyone who comes here. This will be and continue to be the center for arts in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cali said.

All employees were retained, with Cali and Murray serving as co-presidents. Deborah Moran Peterson and Frank T. Blasi will serve as co-directors. The league will no longer have to rent the theater.

Cali said it's more than just a business decision.

“We’re joining forces to build something greater than ever that we believe that we could have done just individually," he said. "Something that ensures the future of this building, the future of our organization, the future of live theater, community programming and cultural education in our community.”

1 of 2 — 11192025_culture004.jpg Brian Cali, co-president of the Broadway Theatre League of NEPA and the Scranton Cultural Center board of directors, announces the merger during a press conference. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 11192025_culture003.jpg John Murray, co-president of the Broadway Theatre League of NEPA and the Scranton Cultural Center board of directors, welcome guests to the unveiling of center's theatre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

A 'magnificent' Masonic Temple

Construction on the Masonic Temple on North Washington Avenue began in April 1927. Masonic fraternity brethren paraded through the city ahead of the groundbreaking, according to newspaper reports from the time.

“The Scranton temple-cathedral will be one of the most magnificent in the whole country,” a report in a May 11, 1927 edition of The Scranton Times said.

Masons of Scranton fundraised to build the temple, raising $2 million, which equates to about $37 million today.

They hired Raymond M. Hood, from New York City, as the architect. He also helped design Radio City Music Hall.

Two residential buildings were torn down on North Washington Avenue to make way for the temple. The Albright Memorial Library was already there.

The cornerstone was placed on June 11, 1928. Hiram Lodge No. 261 F & A. M. held the first lodge session in the temple on Jan. 3, 1930.

“Its great auditorium, which is to have a seating capacity of 1,700, will be available to the public, and so will the splendid banquet hall-ball room in the south wing of the structure. A unique architectural feature is that by raising a steel curtain the auditorium and ballroom can be thrown together, providing capacity of more than 4,000,” according to 1927 newspaper report.

Cardoni said the theatre’s motifs are random and not specific to masonry imagery — because, as the newspaper article said, Masons of the time knew it would be for everyone.

On Oct. 31, 1991, the building officially became the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple.

To this day, Masons still meet in the temple.

1 of 4 — 11192025_culture002.jpg The newly restored Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 11192025_culture008.jpg Guests check out a box in the restored theatre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 11192025_culture006.jpg Details, including a decorative musician in the theatre balcony, were restored. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 11192025_culture007.jpg A stage hand lifts the curtain to unveil the newly remodeled Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Restoration funding

Funding through the state began in the late 1980s with Gov. Robert P. Casey and continued today through Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration.

The front is still covered in scaffolding.

The center's large wooden exterior doors were rebuilt and restored and others will be rehung to work quicker and more efficiently, Cardoni said.

Some of the stained glass windows are being repaired as well as the limestone exterior.

“We’re not done. We have a lot of other work to do. And that will certainly be passed on to other people as we move forward. But this achievement today is probably the highlight for the public because its the most visible part of the building,” Cardoni said.