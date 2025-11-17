'Beautiful day to complete a family': Lackawanna County celebrates 10 adoptions

The Chenoweth family received its miracle on Monday.

Wearing matching shirts with a rainbow and the words “It’s a beautiful day to complete a family,” the Lehighton family grew by one.

At Lackawanna County’s annual Adoption Day, eight families and 10 children celebrated new beginnings, with staff from the county’s Office of Youth and Family Services and other employees celebrating, too.

“We have always wanted more children. And him coming into our lives was literally like a blessing,” said Jordan Chenoweth, as she held her son, Amari, 2.

The Carbon County family fostered Amari through Lackawanna County since he was 13 months old. The family includes mom Jordan and dad Conrad, along with their 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old foster son. When having more biological children became impossible, the family looked to foster and adopt.

“There's so many children who need loving homes,” the mother said. “It was such a blessing. He was really the perfect fit, couldn't imagine life without him. He's amazing, He's funny. He's definitely the heart of the family. We are so, so honored to be able to adopt him.”

New beginnings in Scranton

Youth and Family Services employees dressed as characters and famous people who were adopted. Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Harry Potter, Babe Ruth and Superman mingled with families and posed for photos.

The county employees often deal with situations that may not have happy endings.

“It's a happy day in Lackawanna court today. It's just a celebration of family, because not everybody gets to stay in their family, and some people have to make their own families,” said Lisa Sohara, supervisor of adoption and foster care. “We take pride in making that happen.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News As part of Adoption Day, Lackawanna County employees dressed as famous people or characters who were adopted.

Celebration in court

Five Lackawanna County judges presided over proceedings, which ended with hugs and applause.

Judge Margaret Moyle presided over the adoption of two children to their grandparents.

“We recognize how hard it is to open your home to children after raising your own family … but you were here for them,” she said.

Moyle presented plaques to the children, which included the words “I didn’t give you the gift of life … life gave me the gift of you.”

Costumed characters, including Annie, Simone Biles, Marilyn Monroe, Batman and a minion, sat in the jury box. Families exited onto a red carpet.

Megan Galgoci, of Scranton, waited in the hallway, ready to adopt her nephew, Alek. Galgoci’s family began taking care of Alek three years ago, after his mother — her sister — passed away.

“This is like the happiness at the end of the trail for us, to keep him in the family, secure his future,” Galgoci said. “Alek has brought a joy to our family.”