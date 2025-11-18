Clifton Twp. Zoning Board will decide outcome of challenge to data center zoning ordinance

After months of hearings, the Clifton Twp. Zoning Hearing Board is expected to decide Wednesday if the township’s zoning excludes data centers.

That could pave the way for Doylestown-developer 1778 Rich Pike LLC to build a data-center campus with up to 30 buildings on almost 1,000 acres between Clifton and Covington Townships.

Or, the legal battle could continue.

The developer filed a substantive validity challenge to the township's zoning ordinance on April 17. That challenge triggered the process through the township’s zoning hearing board, which began in late July. The developer seeks site-specific relief for the three properties in the township to build the campus. One of the properties is in an area zoned for residential development.

In between, on May 22, supervisors amended the township’s zoning ordinance to permit data centers by conditional use in the Industrial Zoning District. On June 20, the developer and property owner, JCO, filed a procedural validity challenge against Clifton Twp. in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas.

The hearings began in late June at the Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company. Community members of the two townships and the greater North Pocono area consistently attend. Most are opposed to the data center. They worry it will drain their water and power and cause health problems in the mostly rural community.

“The proposed data center campus would upend this quiet community,” Louise Troutman, executive director of Pocono Heritage Land Trust , said in September. “It would destroy the rural character of our area, degrade the environment, cause light and noise pollution, increase everyone's electric bills and decimate property values.”

The developer, through Attorney Anthony Maras, argues that the campus — called “Project Gold” — would bring 400 to 500 jobs and generate huge tax revenues.

“To this region, data centers will be what coal and steel were to this region,” Maras told supervisors on April 17.

The final hearing will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company, 490 Main St., Gouldsboro.

The data center hearing process

The zoning board’s attorney, Tom Nanovic, divided the process into two parts.

First, over four hearings, the zoning board heard testimonies as to why the zoning ordinance excludes data centers. 1778 Rich Pike LLC called six expert witnesses to testify. Township solicitor Geoffrey Worthington and residents who were granted party status because of the proximity of their properties were able to cross-examine the witnesses.

The five-member board will vote on whether or not the ordinance is defective on Wednesday

If the board decides the ordinance is enough for the developers to build Project Gold, the hearing will be concluded.

“If the zoning hearing board decides that the zoning ordinance is defective, the zoning hearing board will hear testimony regarding what amendments to the … zoning ordinance are necessary to cure the defects,” Nanovic said in July.

1778 Rich Pike LLC has sale agreements with at least seven property owners in both townships.

Timeline: Data center challenge