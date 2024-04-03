PennDOT unveils $276 million in new NEPA construction

PennDOT officials have $276 million in new construction projects planned for the state's six-county northeast region this year, including a long-awaited improvement to Interstate 81 access in Luzerne County.

The anticipated work across Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 4, which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties, includes 102 new projects.

Crews also will be working on an additional 99 continuing projects worth an estimated $850 million, District Executive Richard N. Roman said.

A list of notable projects follows at the bottom of this story.

The district has 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges, he noted. The planned work includes 140 miles of roadway improvements, 175 bridges to be addressed, 550 miles of seal coat, 975 miles of crack seal and 720 miles of shoulder cutting.

It also includes ongoing efforts, such as streetscape projects in Pittston and Nanticoke.

"So this year, in District 4, we'll have over 200 active projects for over a billion dollars in value," Roman said. "We're very proud of that."

Biggest project: I-84 bridges

The district's biggest project will be the continuing $130 million replacement of the "twin bridges" on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County, a five-year effort that is about halfway done.

In Scranton, meanwhile, work will include resurfacing the North Scranton Expressway, some slope repair along Keyser Avenue, and preservation work on seven bridges.

Crews also will be working on an intersection improvement project on Route 348 in Jefferson Township.

Plains Township I-81 link

In Luzerne County, one of the most notable works will be a bridge replacement project on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Township. As part of that project, motorists will be given a ramp to travel from Route 115 northbound to I-81 southbound.

Currently, motorists coming down 115 from the Bear Creek area do not have a direct path onto the interstate.

"That's been long awaited in the area," Roman said. "That's a project we've all been looking forward to."

He expects that project will go out to bid in late May, get underway this summer and take several years to complete.

State funding

PennDOT officials noted that Gov. Josh Shapiro's 2023-24 budget secured $125 million to fully leverage federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) investments and improve Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges.

"These investments support the Shapiro Administration’s vision of a safe and reliable transportation network that connects Pennsylvanians to greater opportunity," a District 4 release said.

The investment is made possible by decoupling Pennsylvania State Police funding from the Motor License Fund and is the first year of Shapiro's four-year proposal to invest an additional $1.25 billion in the state’s infrastructure.

NEW PROJECTS BY COUNTY

Following are notable projects that are expected to begin this year, by county:

Lackawanna County



Resurfacing project on Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) and bridge preservation on 7 bridges in the city of Scranton, Lackawanna County.



Slope repair and wall replacement project on Route 3011 (Keyser Ave) in the city of Scranton, Lackawanna County.



Intersection improvement project on Route 348 in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County.



Bridge preservation project on Route 3020 (Linden Street) over Lackawanna County Railroad in the city of Scranton, Lackawanna County.



Luzerne County



Culvert replacement project on Route 1012 (Chase Road) over Harvey’s Creek in Jackson Township, Luzerne County.



Culvert replacement project on Route 1044 (Mount Olivet Road) over Abraham’s Creek in Kingston Township, Luzerne County.



Superstructure replacement project on Route 3019 (Stockton Mountain Road) over Hazle Creek in Hazle Township, Luzerne County.



Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 1050 over Toby Creek Bridge in Kingston Township, Luzerne County.



Bridge replacement project on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Township, Luzerne County.

Pike County



Resurfacing project on Route 590 in Lackawaxen Township, Pike County.



Structure replacement project on Route 390 (Promised Land Road) over Promised Land Lake in Greene Township, Pike County.

Susquehanna County



Bridge replacement project on Route 367 over Branch Tuscarora Creek in Auburn Township, Susquehanna County.



Bridge replacement project on Route 3004 over Tributary to Riley Creek in Auburn Township, Susquehanna County.



Existing structure replacement project on Route 247 over Dundaff Creek in Clifford Township, Susquehanna County.



Wayne County



Bridge replacement project on Route 590 (Mount Cobb Highway) in Salem Township, Wayne County.



Bridge replacement project on Route 3002 (Spring Hill Road) over Stephen’s Creek in Sterling Township, Wayne County.



Resurfacing project on Route 296 (Eaton Turnpike) in South Canaan Township, Route 170 (Creek Drive) in Clinton Township, Route 3016 (Keystone Road) in Lake Township, Route 3019 (Keystone Road) in Lake Township, Route 6 (Roosevelt Highway) in Waymart Borough, and Route 6 (Park Street) in Honesdale Borough, Wayne County.



Wyoming County



Resurfacing project on Route 11 in Clinton Township, Wyoming County.



Existing structure replacement project on Route 2007 (Keelersburg Road), over Tributary Creek, Eaton Township, Wyoming County.

CONTINUING PROJECTS

Notable projects that will continue this year:

