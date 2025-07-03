EVENTFUL: Yoga on the roof, Fourth of July fireworks and more this holiday weekend

It’s Fourth of July weekend! And there are so many events happening around the region, from fireworks displays to wellness events.

Yoga on the Roof

Brandon Lam Yogis will enjoy music performed by a trio from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic at Yoga on the Roof.

A once-a-year special event on a rooftop in Scranton invites the public to spend the morning practicing yoga and mindfulness, with entertainment from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

Hilary Steinberg, the owner of Jaya Yoga, started the event 12 years ago with community partners.

"The city is super quiet because it is the Fourth of July," she said. "But I don't think there's a better way to start the holiday."

Yoga on the Roof will start at 9 a.m. Friday on top of the Electric City Garage, which you can enter from Penn Ave.

The event is a fundraiser for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and participants are asked to make a suggested donation of $20. Refreshments will be provided as well.

Steinberg says this is beginner-friendly yoga. You can pre-register online or show up.

Hilary Steinberg on Haley's Happy Hour Hilary Steinberg, the founder of Jaya Yoga in Clarks Summit, on about the annual Yoga on the Roof event. Listen • 3:50

Yoga on the Roof

Fri., July 4

9 a.m.

Electric City Parking Garage

120 Penn Ave., Scranton

Scrantastic Spectacular

This family-friendly event kicks off holiday festivities the evening of July 3.

scrantasticspectacular.com Fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m. at the Scrantastic Spectacular July 3.

There will be food, games and entertainment on Courthouse Square beginning at 4 p.m. and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will begin playing at 7:30 p.m.

This is the first year that the full philharmonic will perform at the event since the COVID-19 pandemic, paid for by Lackawanna County.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. from the top of the Linden St. Garage .

Scrantastic Spectacular

Thur., July 3

4 - 10 p.m.

Courthouse Square, Scranton

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

The city of Wilkes-Barre’s Fourth of July celebration will take place at Kirby Park on Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be games, rides, and dozens of vendors.

Live entertainment will be offered throughout the day with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic performing at 8 p.m.

Fireworks will begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Fri, July 4

12 - 10 p.m.

Kirby Park

301 Northampton St., Kingston

Bernie’s Memorial Run/Walk

Facebook / YMCA of Wilkes-Barre Wilkes-Barre's 4th of July traditions include a 5K run and walk.

An annual tradition in Wilkes-Barre since 1984 invites runners and walkers to start the day on their feet.

The three-mile run begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of S Franklin Street and W Market Street. There is also a free kids run for children ages 2 to 10 beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Main and Ross Streets.

The course is all flat and ends on South Main Street with a post-race celebration on Public Square.

The Wilkes-Barre YMCA hosts Bernie’s Memorial Run/Walk , named in honor of Bernie Hargadon, a former executive director.

Bernie's Memorial Run/Walk

Fri., July 4

8:30 a.m.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre

Montrose July Fourth Celebration

A whole lot of activities are planned in Montrose, Susquehanna County on the 4th, from races just after dawn to fireworks at dusk.

Facebook / Montrose, PA July 4th Events Arts & Crafts on the Green will feature dozens of craft vendors on Monument Square in Montrose.

A 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and a 10K will kick off at 8:10 a.m.

There will be arts and crafts vendors on Monument Square from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A chicken BBQ begins at the fire hall at 10 a.m. A patriotic parade will kick off at 11 a.m.

The fireworks will be set off from Montrose High School around 8:45 p.m.

Montrose July 4th Celebration

Fri., July 4

8 a.m. - dusk

18 Monument St., Montrose

Fireworks: Leave it to the professionals

Before you light up for the holiday, remember to leave fireworks displays to the professionals. It's illegal in Pennsylvania to purchase display fireworks . Consumer-grade fireworks like firecrackers and sparklers are fair game, but keep a close eye on children. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that's as hot as a blow torch flame .

For a full list of fireworks displays this weekend, visit this story .

