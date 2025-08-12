Second trooper injured in Susquehanna County ambush goes home from hospital

Both state troopers injured by gunfire last week during a Susquehanna County ambush are out of local hospitals.

Trooper Joseph Perechinsky walked out of Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton early Tuesday afternoon to salutes and cheers by dozens of fellow troopers, officers from other police departments and a few firefighters.

Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck, Perechinsky’s girlfriend, his father, Mayfield Police Chief Joseph Perechinsky, his mother and brother and fellow injured Trooper William K. Jenkins III walked out with him.

Perechinsky, 31, of Mayfield in Lackawanna County, did not formally address the crowd before getting into a car driven by a fellow state trooper. He and the driver chatted before a caravan of police cars with dome lights flashing drove off and escorted him home.

Shooter killed neighbor

Police say gunman Carmine Faino, 61, shot and killed his neighbor, Lori Wasko, 57, outside her Thompson Township home Thursday morning, then fired at Perechinsky and Jenkins as they arrived to investigate the gunfire.

Bullets struck Perechinsky in the chest and torso. Jenkins was shot once in each arm, and Perechinsky tied tourniquets to stem the bleeding. Police gunfire killed Faino.

Jenkins, 36, of Scott Twp. in Lackawanna, was released from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Saturday, a hospital spokesman said.

Perechinsky graduated from the State Police Academy in September 2019, Jenkins in December 2015.

Trooper headed home

“Today is very special,” said Capt. Michael A. Walsh, the commanding officer of State Police Troop R in Dunmore after watching Perechinsky exit. “We are grateful that Trooper Perechinsky and Trooper Jenkins are alive and with us today. We mourn the loss of the victim, Lori Wasko, and we appreciate Mr. Carr, Mr. Larson, (and) their willingness to step into the fray.”

They're inspirations

Walsh felt inspired to see the troopers reunited.

“It's amazing. You know, (it) could have very well went the other way, and we're very happy that they're with us,” Walsh said.

He thanked the officers from other departments for showing up.

“I mean, our partners, local, state, county, federal, everybody's been great, overwhelming support during the incident as well as after,” Walsh said. “And I couldn't be more appreciative for everything they've done.”

Walsh said Perechinsky “looks very good,” considering what happened.

“He's in some pain, but, you know, we're very confident he's a strong young man, and we're confident he'll be all right,”

Walsh said.