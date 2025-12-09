BREAKING NEWS: Scranton City Council approves Geisinger zoning changes tonight at meeting

Scranton City Council voted 3-2 to approve Geisinger's zoning change after a more than two-hour-long public hearing, followed by a city council meeting.

The vote comes after residents of the city's Hill Section expressed frustration over what they said is a rushed vote on the zoning ordinance. Geisinger representatives said the change will bring the hospital a much-needed expansion.

Residents said they wanted the council to vote "no" to give the hospital more time to compromise with residents.

