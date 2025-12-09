100 WVIA Way
BREAKING NEWS: Scranton City Council approves Geisinger zoning changes tonight at meeting

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published December 9, 2025 at 9:29 PM EST
Lydia McFarlane
/
WVIA News
Scranton City Council voted 3-2 to approve Geisinger's zoning change after a more than two-hour-long public hearing, followed by a city council meeting.

The vote comes after residents of the city's Hill Section expressed frustration over what they said is a rushed vote on the zoning ordinance. Geisinger representatives said the change will bring the hospital a much-needed expansion.

Residents said they wanted the council to vote "no" to give the hospital more time to compromise with residents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Local HealthcareGeisinger Health SystemGeisingerGeisinger Community Medical CenterScrantonLackawanna CountyPaige CognettiScranton City CouncilNay Aug ParkZoning
Lydia McFarlane
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team's dedicated healthcare reporter.
