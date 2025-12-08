100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEWS VOICES: Ukrainian veterans visit Scranton to ask for continued military aid to fight Russia

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News,
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall and Borys Krawczeniuk talk about a recent visit to Scranton by Ukrainian Army veterans, who pleaded for more American military aid to fight Russia.

Mykola Melnyk, Denys Haida and Oleh Bonchynskyi tour the United States and sat for an interview at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton. On their tour, they meet with groups and caution of the consequences of Russia winning the war.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Tags
Local News VoicesUkraineSt. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic ChurchRussiaScranton
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Related Stories