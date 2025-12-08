NEWS VOICES: Ukrainian veterans visit Scranton to ask for continued military aid to fight Russia

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall and Borys Krawczeniuk talk about a recent visit to Scranton by Ukrainian Army veterans, who pleaded for more American military aid to fight Russia.

Mykola Melnyk, Denys Haida and Oleh Bonchynskyi tour the United States and sat for an interview at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton. On their tour, they meet with groups and caution of the consequences of Russia winning the war.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: