Where to see 4th of July fireworks in Northeast and Central Pa.

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
Fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m. at the Scrantastic Spectacular July 3.
scrantasticspectacular.com
It's time to celebrate America's independence! There are fireworks shows happening across the region this week, and this list will help you make your holiday plans.

Fireworks: leave it to the professionals

Before you light up a fireworks display for the holiday, remember to leave it to the professionals. It's illegal in Pennsylvania to purchase display fireworks. Consumer-grade fireworks like firecrackers and sparklers are fair game, but keep a close eye on children. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that's as hot as a blow torch flame.

While the fireworks start after dark, many of these events have parades and other festivities planned for earlier in the evening. Click on the links included in the article to learn all the details.

July 3 Fireworks

Lackawanna County

This year's 4th of July celebration in Scranton will feature a live performance from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic starting at 7:30 p.m.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Luzerne County

Lycoming County

Monroe County

Schuylkill County

Wyoming County

July 4 Fireworks

Carbon County

Columbia County

Lackawanna County

  • PNC Field, Moosic 9 p.m. (after the Railriders game)

Luzerne County

Lycoming County

Monroe County

Northumberland County

Pike County

Schuylkill County

  • Monument Hill, Port Carbon 9:30 p.m.

Susquehanna County

Tioga County

July 5 Fireworks

Columbia County

Lackawanna County

Monroe County

Northumberland County

Schuylkill County

Snyder County

Susquehanna County

Wayne County
