Where to see 4th of July fireworks in Northeast and Central Pa.

It's time to celebrate America's independence! There are fireworks shows happening across the region this week, and this list will help you make your holiday plans.

Fireworks: leave it to the professionals

Before you light up a fireworks display for the holiday, remember to leave it to the professionals. It's illegal in Pennsylvania to purchase display fireworks. Consumer-grade fireworks like firecrackers and sparklers are fair game, but keep a close eye on children. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that's as hot as a blow torch flame.

While the fireworks start after dark, many of these events have parades and other festivities planned for earlier in the evening. Click on the links included in the article to learn all the details.

July 3 Fireworks

Lackawanna County



Haley O'Brien / WVIA News This year's 4th of July celebration in Scranton will feature a live performance from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic starting at 7:30 p.m.

Luzerne County



Lycoming County



Montgomery Park, dusk

Monroe County



Shawnee Mountain, dusk

Schuylkill County

Wyoming County



Tunkhannock Area High School Football Field, dusk

July 4 Fireworks

Carbon County



Columbia County



Lackawanna County



PNC Field, Moosic 9 p.m. (after the Railriders game)

Luzerne County



Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre, 9 p.m.

Lycoming County



Monroe County



Northumberland County



Pike County



Schuylkill County



Monument Hill, Port Carbon 9:30 p.m.

Susquehanna County



Tioga County



Smythe Park, Mansfield, 9 p.m.

July 5 Fireworks

Columbia County



Millville Carnival Grounds, Millville, 11 p.m.

Lackawanna County



PNC Field, Moosic 9 p.m. (after the Railriders game)

Veterans Memorial Field, Jessup, 9 p.m.

North Pocono Football Stadium, Moscow, 9 p.m.

Monroe County



Skytop Lodge, dusk

Northumberland County



Big Mountain Road, Shamokin, 9 p.m.

Schuylkill County



Snyder County



MVAA Showgrounds, Selinsgrove 9:30 p.m.

Susquehanna County



Thompson Hose Company, 10 p.m.

Wayne County

