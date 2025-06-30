Where to see 4th of July fireworks in Northeast and Central Pa.
It's time to celebrate America's independence! There are fireworks shows happening across the region this week, and this list will help you make your holiday plans.
Fireworks: leave it to the professionals
Before you light up a fireworks display for the holiday, remember to leave it to the professionals. It's illegal in Pennsylvania to purchase display fireworks. Consumer-grade fireworks like firecrackers and sparklers are fair game, but keep a close eye on children. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that's as hot as a blow torch flame.
While the fireworks start after dark, many of these events have parades and other festivities planned for earlier in the evening. Click on the links included in the article to learn all the details.
July 3 Fireworks
Lackawanna County
- Downtown Carbondale, 9:30 p.m.
- Abington Heights Middle School, dusk
- Scrantastic Spectacular, Scranton, 10:00 p.m.
Luzerne County
Lycoming County
- Montgomery Park, dusk
Monroe County
- Shawnee Mountain, dusk
Wyoming County
July 4 Fireworks
Carbon County
- Downtown Lehighton, 9:30 p.m.
Columbia County
- Bloomsburg Town Park, Bloomsburg, 9:20 p.m.
- Crispin Field, Berwick, dusk
Lackawanna County
- PNC Field, Moosic 9 p.m. (after the Railriders game)
Luzerne County
- Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre, 9 p.m.
Lycoming County
- Williamsport Set the Night to Music, 9:40 p.m.
Monroe County
- Camelbeach at Camelback Resort, Tannersville, 9:30 p.m.
Northumberland County
- Watsontown Memorial Park, 9:15 p.m.
Pike County
- Wallenpaupack High School, 9:15 p.m.
Schuylkill County
- Monument Hill, Port Carbon 9:30 p.m.
Susquehanna County
- Montrose Area High School, 8:45 p.m.
Tioga County
- Smythe Park, Mansfield, 9 p.m.
July 5 Fireworks
Columbia County
- Millville Carnival Grounds, Millville, 11 p.m.
Lackawanna County
- PNC Field, Moosic 9 p.m. (after the Railriders game)
- Veterans Memorial Field, Jessup, 9 p.m.
- North Pocono Football Stadium, Moscow, 9 p.m.
Monroe County
- Skytop Lodge, dusk
Northumberland County
- Big Mountain Road, Shamokin, 9 p.m.
Schuylkill County
- Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, 9:15 p.m.
Snyder County
- MVAA Showgrounds, Selinsgrove 9:30 p.m.
Susquehanna County
- Thompson Hose Company, 10 p.m.
Wayne County
- Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co., following a parade at 7 p.m.