Meuser touts One Big Beautiful Bill at The Farm Store in Pottsville

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser promoted tax cuts for small businesses and farmers in the federal One Big Beautiful Bill during a visit to Pottsville’s first farm-to-table market on Tuesday.

Meuser (R-Luzerne County) said the legislation has “something in there for everyone” while speaking at The Farm Store.

"[The bill has] lower taxes for families, consistent tax rates for small business, and a lot of funding that will go to support our agricultural industry," Meuser said.

He said the bill supports farmers like the Mecks, who opened the shop in February.

"We want to support our farmers'

Owners Angela and Josiah Meck said they see the business as their chance to bring fresh, local food to their community.

“Our mission here at the farm store was to be able to provide an outlet for farmers to sell their products, and that's that all goes hand in hand with the fact that we want to be able to support our farmers, and in turn, we can support our communities,” Angela Meck said at the Schuylkill County shop.

The couple also runs Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven. They opened the store through a $100,000 grant from Ignite Schuylkill, a competition and educational program run by the Schuylkill Chamber Foundation and Wise Owl Consulting .

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America The Farm Store in Pottsville, Pa.

Americans for Prosperity , a conservative lobbyist group , and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau hosted Tuesday’s food giveaway event at The Farm Store as an educational event on how the nation’s spending bill will benefit farmers and agricultural communities.

State Sen. Dave Argall (R-Schuylkill County), state Rep. Joanne Stehr (R-Northumberland/Schuylkill counties), Schuylkill County Controller Sharyn Yackenchick, and Schuylkill County Register of Wills Theresa Gaffney also were present.

One Big Beautiful Bill on agriculture

County Commissioner Larry Padora said Schuylkill's largest industry is agriculture. He said the nation’s spending bill helps farmers navigate industry risks.

“It's increasing some funding sources, some protections, because being a farmer, you're taking a gamble. It could not rain. You get too much rain, you get too little rain, you get too much heat,” Padora said.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will increase agricultural spending by approximately $65.6 billion over the next decade.

The Farm Bureau reports the bill expands provisions in the U.S. Farm Bill, which outlines funding for agricultural programs. It broadens who is eligible for crop insurance assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and continues long-term funding for conservation programs. Their report says the bill also “redirects” funding from the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act.

Josiah Meck said the bill’s increased funding towards crop insurance is huge for farmers.

“[It] is extremely helpful to a lot of farmers, because without [the] government getting involved with those programs, no regular insurance company would ever take on like the probable loss that comes with insuring crops,” he said.

He also said he appreciates that the bill expands estate planning coverage. He hopes it will make it easier for him and his wife to eventually leave the farm and store to their four children.

“A lot of farmers are land-rich and money-poor. If they would transfer their assets to their kids, [and] there wasn't enough money to pay the inheritance tax, and the farm would eventually have to be sold,” Josiah Meck said. “Now, through this new bill, we can transfer the farm over to our children, and they don't have to worry about paying inheritance tax.”

Mary Beth Cirucci, coalitions director for Americans for Prosperity Pennsylvania, said the inheritance tax keeps multi-generational farms in the family.

“If they (young farmers) have to come up with a lot of money to keep their family farm, that hurts farming. And we need farmers. We need food,” Cirucci said.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Visitors buy food from The Farm Store in Pottsville on Aug 12. U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser promoted the One Big Beautiful Bill at the shop.

She said farmers and small business owners are optimistic about the bill and how it could open new economic opportunities for them.

“Now, they have … a renewed sense of enthusiasm and excitement to know that they're literally getting more money put back in their pockets that they can decide what to do with,” Cirucci said.

USDA cuts to agricultural programs, SNAP cuts

USDA has cut several agricultural programs over the last few months. Meuser said money saved from those reductions will be diverted to agricultural programs and tax breaks included in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

He also reiterated his statement that cuts to Supplemental Food Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) won't affect people “who are legitimately eligible” to receive food stamps. He pushed for an audit to determine if prior administrations overfunded the program.

List of programs cut by USDA in 2025

In March, USDA cancelled the Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) program, which reimbursed farmers for some of the costs of donating produce to food banks. Gov. Josh Shapiro sued USDA that month for the termination of the state’s three-year, $13 million contract for the funding .

In April, USDA cancelled the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities (PCSC) program, which was supposed to provide financial assistance for farms to adapt or manage the effects of climate change. The Trump Administration said in its cancellation announcement, the program “in many instances provided less than half of the federal funding directly to farmers.” Funding for that program is being diverted into an Advancing Markets for Producers Initiative.

In July, USDA cancelled the Regional Food Business Centers (RFBC) program , which the department says was improperly funded by pandemic-era finances. It was supposed to bolster competitive agricultural markets.

Mecks say they weren't affected

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America The Meck Family on their farm, Honey Brook Farm, in Schuylkill Haven in August 2024. From left to right: Isaac Meck, 7; Titus Meck, 2 weeks old; Angela Meck; Silas Meck, 3; Josiah Meck; Lily Meck, 9.

Josiah and Angela Meck said their farm was not affected by cuts to federal funding. Their farm, which sells primarily bulk beef and pork, does not rely on commodity funding. Commodities include livestock and crops like wheat, corn and soy.

“A lot of the USDA programs and stuff are geared towards commodity farmers, which are what feed America. Which is great, but because we're not commodity farmers based on commodity pricing, a lot of the programs don't really come down to benefit or not benefit us,” Josiah Meck said.

Angela Meck said they raise their own meat, sell it directly to consumers and handle their own marketing, so they do not benefit from the same programs as many other Pennsylvania farmers.

They said they do benefit from other USDA programs like the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, which supports the “middle-of-the-supply-chain,” like food processors and distributors. The Mecks were awarded $250,000 to upgrade their kitchen’s HVAC system.

Meuser on Shapiro lawsuits

Meuser criticized Shapiro for suing the Trump Administration over the cancellation of Local Food Purchasing Assistance.

“He knows better,” Meuser said. “… I don’t think his lawsuit is going to go very far … what hasn’t he sued on?”

He also criticized Shapiro’s most recent lawsuit , which argues the Trump Administration “relentlessly, cruelly, and unlawfully targeted transgender individuals” through attempts to deny gender-affirmative care to anyone under 19. It was filed on Aug. 1 in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts alongside sixteen other state leaders.

Tariffs and protecting American interests

Meuser also praised tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. and other world-trading partners. He spoke on the nation’s relationship with Mexico and Canada.

“Mexico is working in good faith [with the U.S.] Canada, for some reason, is not now. We all love Canada, right? There's nothing to not like about Canada, but their leadership needs to get on board … It's going to even out,” Meuser said.

The U.S. increased tariffs on Canada to 35% effective Aug. 1 .

State Rep. Tim Twardzik (R-Schuylkill County) said the nation’s tariffs against its trading partners protects American farmers and businesses.

“People are concerned and worried about the tariffs, but this is making sure that we're on a more even playing field, and we're not having products dumped here,” Twardzik said.

“[Tariffs] will help us create more jobs, and businesses are going to open plants and manufacturing here to avoid the tariffs. It's all going to take a little while to play out, but have some patience. I like the boldness. I like the activity and we're on our way,” he said.