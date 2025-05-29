Free dental clinic coming to Wilkes-Barre on June 6 and 7

United Concordia Dental and the Highmark Foundation will sponsor the annual MOM-n-PA dental clinic at Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7. The clinic will give free dental care to underserved children and adults.

Pre-registration for the event is not required. Patient treatment will be on a first come, first serve basis. Doors will open at 6 a.m. both days.

MOM-n-PA brings volunteers to offer free exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals and other dental services to Pennsylvania families and individuals in need. The statewide event was last held at the arena in 2019.

— Lydia McFarlane