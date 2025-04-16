PennDOT plans over $300 million in new construction across Northeast Pa. District 4 this year

State transportation officials are planning more than a billion dollars in road and bridge work throughout Northeast Pennsylvania this year, including 52 new projects totalling over $300 million.

That is, PennDOT District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman said, a "high-water mark" for the six-county district, spanning Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Together with 95 ongoing projects representing $946 million, the agency expects to have $1.2 billion in active projects across the district in 2025,

A county-by-county rundown of the projects can be found at the end of this story.

"We're proud of the amount of work that we have going on, and we're looking forward to another safe and successful season," Roman said.

The 2025 projects are a combination of highway improvements on the region's Interstate highways and state roads, and will largely comprise bridge projects and other safety improvements, Roman said.

But it also includes maintenance of the region's extensive infrastructure base: District 4 operates and maintains over 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges, he added.

"The key for us is once we build it, we need to make sure that we're properly maintaining it ... keeping the roads open and safe and passable for for the traveling public, but also making sure that this large investment that we have is properly maintained so we squeeze every every bit of life out of the money that we're spending," Roman said.

Of that $300 million in new work, an estimated 90% is for bridges, he added.

The average age of PennDOT bridges in the district is over 50 years, "and that's when bridges start to need to be rehabilitated and preserved," Roman said.

"A lot of our bridges are beyond 50 years, so that means they need to be replaced, and that comes at a tremendous capital cost," he added.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News PennDOT District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman talks about construction projects planned for the six-county region this year during a press conference at district headquarters in Dunmore.

Some highlights

The new work will run the gamut from urban to rural, with projects large and small.

The projects will include a North Main Avenue bridge replacement over Leggett Creek in Scranton; multiple bridge replacements on Interstate 81 in Dorrance Township, Luzerne County; there will be road improvements on several highways in Luzerne County, including Nescopeck Borough and Dallas Township; as well as numerous bridge projects in Pike County and similar projects throughout the region.

Significant Ongoing projects include the $120 million "twin bridges" project on Interstate 84 in Roaring Brook, Lackawanna County; reconstruction on sections of Interstate 84 in Pike County; and improvements to the Interstate 81-Route 115 interchange in Luzerne County.

And those just scratch the surface.

Overall statistics in the 2024 construction season for District 4 include:



169 miles of roadway improvements.

305 bridges will be addressed.

490 miles of seal coat.

1,287 miles of crack sealing.

1,143 miles of shoulder cutting.

Wherever the work is being done, Roman and his team have a message for the traveling public: Slow down and stay alert.

"When you're driving through a work zone, you should always be careful," Roman said.

"You should always adhere to the speed. You should always adhere to the changing of conditions — whether it's a lane change, a shoulder change or whatever kind of restriction there is — but just make sure that you're driving attentively and driving as slowly and safely as you can," he said.

"Make sure that the people that are serving us by fixing our roads and bridges are able to get home at the end of the day and join their families and do it all again."