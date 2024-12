PennDOT official highlights NEPA projects completed in 2024 and continuing into 2025 and beyond

By the numbers, it has been a big year for PennDOT's Engineering District 4 in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The state agency and private-industry teams have completed about 140 roadway miles of paving, as well as rehabilitating or repairing 150 bridges to date this year, officials said Tuesday.

That is in addition to nearly 540 miles of road that were seal-coated to preserve roadway surfaces, 510 bridges that were repaired, and nearly 10,300 line miles painted by PennDOT Maintenance forces.

"We are excited to highlight some important transportation projects that we completed in 2024, as well as those that will continue into next year," said District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman, whose territory covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

A list of key projects follows at the bottom of this story.

Eight months ago, Roman briefed the media on $276 million in new construction projects planned for the six-county region this year, including a long-awaited improvement to Interstate 81 access in Plains Township, Luzerne County.

As a key part of that project, motorists will be given a ramp to travel from Route 115 northbound to I-81 southbound.

Currently, motorists coming down 115 from the Bear Creek area do not have a direct path onto the interstate.

Work got underway in August and was in progress Tuesday as Roman briefed motorists 15 miles away at District 4 headquarters in Dunmore. It is expected to be complete in 2027.

"These projects demonstrate our ongoing commitment to building, maintaining, and enhancing both major and secondary corridors, allowing travelers to travel safely and efficiently throughout northeast Pennsylvania," Roman said.

Courtesy PennDOT Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman discusses statewide transportation progress and highlighted this year's active and completed projects in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties during a press conference Tuesday morning at district headquarters in Dunmore.

They also are part of larger efforts statewide.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has put heavy emphasis on infrastructure projects since taking office in January 2023, securing over $300 million in new funding, PennDOT officials said.

Statewide through October, 5,385 roadway miles were improved, including 1,941 miles of paving, and work progressed on 401 state and locally owned bridges, officials said.

Also this year, 356 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT's private-sector partners.

PROJECTS SET TO BE COMPLETED IN 2024

Lackawanna County



Resurfacing project on Routes 107 and 1023 in Mayfield and Route 2014 (Harper Street) in Dunmore.

Concrete pavement and bridge preservation project on Route 6006 (Robert P. Casey Highway) in various municipalities.

Bridge replacement project on Route 4036 (Falls Road) over Branch of Falls Creek in Newton Township.

Bridge preservation project on Interstate 81 over Willow Creek in South Abington Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 632 (Carbondale Road) over Ackerly Creek in Waverly Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 3006 (Milwaukee Road) and deck replacement project on Route 3002 over Gardener Creek in Newton Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 435 over Interstate 84 in Roaring Brook Township.

Cable median barrier installation project on Interstate 84 in Dunmore.

Stauffer Road construction and paving project phase 3 in Taylor.

Luzerne County



Bridge replacement project on Route 309 (Hunter Highway) over Nescopeck Creek in Butler Township.

Drainage, curb, and sidewalk improvements project on North Main Street in the City of Pittston.

Streetscaping project on Route 2002 (Main Street) and Route 3001 (Market Street) in Nanticoke.

Bridge preservation project on Route 29 in Plymouth Township, Route 309 in Ashley and Route 6309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 1012 (Chase Road) over Harvey’s Creek in Jackson Township.

Concrete repair project on Interstate 80 and Interstate 81 in Dorrance Township.

Culvert repair project on Interstate 80 in Dennison and Foster Townships.

Bridge preservation project on Interstate 81 over Black Creek in West Hazleton.

Intersection improvement project on Route 309 (Blackman Street) in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Culvert preservation project on Route 309 over Branch of Fern Creek, in Dallas Township.

Culvert preservation project on Route 415 in Harveys Lake Borough.

Retaining wall repair project on Route 115 in Plains Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 2035 (Suscon Road) over Bear Creek in Bear Creek Township.

Bridge preservation project on Route 1050 over Toby Creek in Kingston Township.

Culvert replacement project on Route 2007 (East Northampton Street) over Branch of Spring Run Creek in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Bridge replacement project Route 1044 over Abraham’s Creek in Kingston Township.

Pike County



Resurfacing project on Route 590 in Lackawaxen Township.

Rehabilitation project on Route 447 in Greene Township.

Culvert replacement project on Route 590 in Lackawaxen Township.

Susquehanna County



Bridge replacement project on Route 858 over Apolacon Creek in Apolacon Township.

Resurfacing project on Route 29 in Springville Township.

Base repair project on Route 1022 (Liberty Road) in Liberty Township.

Bridge preservation project on Interstate 81 over Tunkhannock Creek in Lenox Township.

Pavement preservation project on Route 1009 in Thompson Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 1009 over Starrucca Creek in Lanesboro.

Culvert replacement project on Route 247 over Dundaff Creek in Clifford Township.

Bridge improvement project on Route 2024 over Cape Pond Creek in Dimock Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 2011 (Waterford Road) over Tributary to Meshoppen Creek in Bridgewater Township.

Culvert replacement project on Route 3001 over Carter Creek in Auburn Township.

Flood damage repair, shoulder, and ditch repair project on Route 2069 in Gibson Township.

Flood damage repair, pipe repair, and debris removal project on Route 2036 in Gibson Township.

Flood damage repair, excavation, guide rail replacement, and pavement markings project on Route 106 in Clifford Township.

Wayne County



Base repair project on Route 191 in various municipalities.

Bridge restoration project on Route 4041 (Rock Lake Road) over Equinunk Creek in Preston Township.

Base repair project on Route 296 in Canaan Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 590 over Branch Ariel Creek in Salem Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 4031 (Pleasant View Drive) over Johnsons Creek in Mount Pleasant Township.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 1005 (River Road) over Outlet Bunnells Pond in Honesdale.

Bridge replacement project on Route 3002 over Stevens Creek in Sterling Township.

Wyoming County



Flood damage repair, excavation, guide rail replacement, and pavement markings project on Route 1010 in Clinton Township.

Resurfacing project on Route 11 in Clinton Township.

Paving project on Route 6 in Braintrim Township.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 4002 over Little Mehoopany Creek in Mehoopany Township.

PROJECTS CONTINUING IN 2025

Lackawanna County



Resurfacing, paving, and bridge preservation project on Route 11 (North Scranton Expressway) in Scranton.

Bridge preservation and installation of cable median barrier project on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound, from Dickson City to the Susquehanna County line.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 2013 over Meadow Brook in Clifton Township.

Bridge preservation project on Route 4026 over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Clark Summit.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 6006 over Leggett’s Creek in Scranton.

Bridge replacement project on Elm Street over Lackawanna River in Scranton.

Bridge replacement project on Parker Street over Lackawanna River in Scranton.

Bridge preservation project on Route 590 over Interstate 84 in Jefferson Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 690 over Van Brunt Creek in Moscow.

Bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project on Interstate 84 over Lackawanna Railroad, Roaring Brook, and Route 435 in Dunmore.

Bridge replacement project on Route 6011 (Green Ridge Street) over Lackawanna River in Scranton.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 6006 over Route 107 in Mayfield.

Slope repair and wall replacement project on Route 3011 (Keyser Avenue) in Scranton.

Luzerne County



Bridge replacement project on Route 309 (Tunkhannock Highway) over Leonard’s Creek in Dallas Township.

Bridge replacement project on Route 115 over Reading, Blue Mountain, and Northern Railroad.

Bridge replacement project on Route 2041 over Bear Creek in Bear Creek Township. Construction will continue through 2025.

Interchange improvements project on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Township.

Pike County



Bridge preservation project on Route 590 over Interstate 84 in Jefferson Township.

Shoulder widening project on Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township.

Reconstruction of interstate roadway project on Interstate 84 in Palmyra Township.

Reconstruction of interstate roadway project on Interstate 84 in Dingman Township.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 209 in Milford Borough.

Susquehanna County



Box culvert project on Route 267, Section 555 over Middle Branch in Forest Lake Township.

Improvement project on Route 4008 over Laurel Lake in Silver Lake Township.

Bridge improvement project on Dietz Mountain Road over Leonard Creek in Monroe Township.

Structure replacement project on Route 706 Section 553 over Snell Creek in Jessup Township.

Culvert replacement project on Route 367 over Branch Tuscarora Creek in Auburn Township.

Wayne County