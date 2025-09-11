State appeals says Lackawanna County DA can refile some charges against child protection employees

Lackawanna County prosecutors can again charge child protection agency employees with failing to report abuse, but not with endangering children, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher said he must discuss the state Superior Court ruling with his staff and wasn’t entirely sure of next steps, but his office pursued reinstatement of the charges.

If he decides to charge the employees again, Gallagher would have to refile charges before a magisterial district judge.

County spokesman Pat McKenna said county solicitor Don Frederickson is reviewing the ruling before deciding what to do next.

In July 2023, District Attorney Mark Powell charged Amy Helcoski, of Scranton; Erik Krauser, of Dickson City; Sadie Coyne (O’Day), of Scranton; Bryan Walker, of Archbald; and Randy Ramik, of Clarks Green, with endangering the welfare of children and failing to report or refer suspect child abuse. Ramik retired, but the other four remain on paid administrative leave.

In January 2024, county Judge James Gibbons dismissed all the charges against the five. Gibbons ruled they have immunity from prosecution because they were doing their jobs.

Powell criticized the ruling and appealed to the Superior Court.

