Accused Lackawanna County prison inmate killer waives preliminary hearing

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:42 AM EST
An accused drug dealer charged with killing a convicted drug dealer in the Lackawanna County Prison has waived his preliminary hearing.
WIN-Initiative/Neleman/Getty Images
Eli Calero was supposed to have a preliminary hearing last week but decided to waive his right to a hearing and head to county court for further action.

Calero is charged with a single count of criminal homicide in the beating death of Michael Jones Jr., 45, of Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 9. Jones died of blunt head trauma, according to the county coroner.

A federal grand jury indicted Calero in April on charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine in Monroe County.

Jones was charged in 2021 with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking, illegal possession of a gun, possession of a stolen gun and running a drug house on High Street in Wilkes-Barre. In December, a federal jury convicted him of all charges. He was awaiting sentencing and faced life in prison.

Prosecutors say Calero killed Jones because of a beef over access to newspapers, according to an arrest affidavit.

Calero claimed Jones entered his cell and “made homosexual comments and he was defending himself,” the affidavit says.

County District Attorney Brian Gallagher called the killing “senseless.”
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
