Scranton police investigating multiple stabbing at Hotel Jermyn in downtown Scranton

Scranton police are investigating a stabbing that left three people wounded at a downtown apartment building Tuesday evening.

According to police and reports from our newsgathering partners at FOX56, officers were called to the Hotel Jermyn building, 326 Biden St., at 6:15 p.m.

The sixth floor was the focus of police activity, officials told FOX56.

Police said three people were hurt and are being treated for their wounds at area hospitals. Their names and conditions have not been released.

A suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody, police said. The incident remained under investigation Tuesday night.

Multiple police cars were still stationed outside the building at 10:15 p.m.

