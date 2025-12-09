100 WVIA Way
Scranton police investigating multiple stabbing at Hotel Jermyn in downtown Scranton

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:10 PM EST
Scranton police are investigating a stabbing that left three people wounded at the Hotel Jermyn building Tuesday evening, Dec. 9, 2025.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Scranton police are investigating a stabbing that left three people wounded at the Hotel Jermyn building Tuesday evening, Dec. 9, 2025.

Scranton police are investigating a stabbing that left three people wounded at a downtown apartment building Tuesday evening.

According to police and reports from our newsgathering partners at FOX56, officers were called to the Hotel Jermyn building, 326 Biden St., at 6:15 p.m.

The sixth floor was the focus of police activity, officials told FOX56.

Police said three people were hurt and are being treated for their wounds at area hospitals. Their names and conditions have not been released.

A suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody, police said. The incident remained under investigation Tuesday night.

Multiple police cars were still stationed outside the building at 10:15 p.m.

Check back for updates.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
