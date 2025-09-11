Lackawanna County Republicans nominate Chet Merli, Democrats choose Thom Welby as special election commissioner candidates

Lackawanna County Republicans on Thursday selected Chet Merli as their nominee for a Nov. 4 special election for county commissioner as county Democrats chose former state Rep. Thom Welby.

Merli, a former utility company official, was chosen from among six people who applied after another dropped out, county Republican chairman Dan Naylor said after the meeting at party headquarters in South Scranton.

Republicans also chose Susanne Green as their nominee in a separate Nov. 4 special election for clerk of judicial records.

After a meeting at the Dickson City Community Center, county Democratic Party chairman Chris Patrick confirmed the party executive committee chose Welby, now a legislative aide, from among four people and incumbent Lauren Bieber Mailen as its clerk of judicial records nominee.

Assuming a Democratic Party court challenge to holding the special election fails, Welby and Merli would square off against each other and independent Michael Cappellinni, 36, of Jessup, to replace ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin until Jan. 3, 2028. McGloin resigned Feb. 24.

Other candidates may still file nominating papers for commissioner before the deadline Monday.

Green and Bieber Mailen would face at least each other to complete the term of Mauri Kelly, who retired Sept. 2. At least one other person, former congressional aide Colleen Eagen Gerrity, is also circulating nominating papers. Kelly's term also expires in January 2028.

County common pleas court judges appointed Bieber Mailen from among three party-recommended candidates last Thursday.

The same day, the judges chose former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco as McGloin's replacement until an election is held or his term ends. Sacco was not sworn in because of a Supreme Court order in a county court challenge to her appointment and she was uninterested in running as a special election candidate.

'We intend to take back the majority'

Naylor sounded enthusiastic about his party's choices.

“In the end, we had six great candidates and the other candidates will stand behind the selection” Naylor said. “We intend to take back the majority (in the commissioners’ office) and we’re going to straighten Lackawanna County out. It certainly needs straightening out after a 33% tax hike and a budget that is running a $7 million to $8 million deficit right now. We definitely need a change.”

Republicans have not controlled the three-member Board of Commissioners since January 2008, the final days of the administration of commissioners Bob Cordaro and A.J. Munchak, both later convicted and jailed for corruption.

Hopefuls weigh in on contests

Welby, 76, an aide to state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, said he promised he would not run for election in 2027 during his presentation to the party.

"I'm not only humbled by it, but I just am excited by the thoughts of being able to step up one more time and continue ... to do public service work and help people and get paid for it," Welby said. "It's always been a part of my life, but for it to continue just a little bit more before I get packed away is really, it's important to me."

Merli, 70, of Blakely, once considered running for commisssioner but decided against it. He feels a little "scared" by the chance to run.

"This is an opportune time for the Republican Party to get into power in Lackawanna County," he said. "The opportunity presented itself ... I was actually humbled by the vote."

Besides Welby, Patrick said Scranton funeral director Andy Chomko, Abington Heights School Director Michelle Tierney and former Old Forge Councilman Devon Brown applied for the Democratic commissioner nomination.

Besides Merli, Naylor said former Commissioner Laureen Cummings, Scott Twp. Supervisor Mike Giannetta, Francis Kranick, Sharon Soltis Sparano, David Evan and Jarrod Starcher applied for the Republican nomination. Kranick ultimately withdrew his nomination.

Special election still in question

Whether the special election will take place remains unknown. The county Democratic Party went to court to block a Board of Elections decision to scheduled the special commissioner election, A three-judge county comon pleas court panel heard testimony Wednesday, but has not issued a ruling.

Dissident Democrats protested outside the Dickson City meetting and one of their members later sought a no confidence vote on Patrick. The vote failed. They accuse Patrick of discouraging participation by meeting behind closed doors and failing to allow an open process for selecting nominees.

In an interview earlier, Patrick said he was doing what's best for the party and would dismiss from committee seats Democrats who support candidates other than the party's nominees.

