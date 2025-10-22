Brenda Sacco takes the oath of office as Lackawanna County's newest commissioner

After eight months of legal battles, Brenda Sacco promised to work hard for Lackawanna County residents as she took the office Wednesday as the county’s newest commissioner.

Sacco, 53, of Dunmore, replaces former Commissioner Matt McGloin, whose Feb. 24 resignation sparked a long court battle over who should replace him between Commissioner Bill Gaughan and the county Democratic Party.

Sacco thanked the county common pleas court judges for appointing her commissioner from among the candidates the party recommended three days after McGloin resigned.

“I want to thank the Democratic Party and my family and all my friends that had faith and that have supported me,” she said. “And I look forward to serving the residents of Lackawanna County and working very, very hard because I truly love this county and want to make it a great place to live And to work.”

Sacco's ascent to commissioner puts her on a Board of Commissioners whose previous majority, McGloin and Gaughan, dismissed her as the county's top economic development official in January 2024. Gaughan did not attend the swearing-in ceremony, citing previously scheduled meetings, but several county officials he and McGloin appointed did. Commissioner Chris Chermak, a Republican, did attend.

Sacco promised to study and evaluate whether to delay implementation of the county's reassessment, whose new values are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

"I wish I was here seven months ago," Sacco said. "Because ultimately, I should have been here seven months ago. So we're going to look at it, but I'm here today, and I'm going to work really, really hard to really look at the reassessment, look at the budget, and ... see what we can do."

For now, based on the judges’ order appointing her, Sacco will serve until a successor is elected or Jan. 3, 2028, the end of McGloin’s term.

A state Supreme Court ruling Monday cleared the way for Sacco's swearing in by upholding the county home rule charter process that led to her appointment.

Her term could end as early as next month when a voters choose a McGloin replacement in a Nov. 4 special election scheduled by the county Board of Elections.

Sacco is not a candidate in the special election. The candidates are former state Rep. Thom Welby, of Scranton, a Democrat; former natural gas utility projects manager Chet Merli, of Blakely, a Republican; and Michael Cappellini, an independent.

However, the county Democratic Party, which chose Welby as its nominee, still has a lawsuit pending in county court that could upend the election. The suit challenges the legality of having a special election.

