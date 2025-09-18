Voters aim to remove independent Lackawanna County commissioner candidate from election ballot

Two Lackawanna County voters on Thursday challenged an independent county commissioner candidate’s right to remain on the special election ballot.

Attorney P. Timothy Kelly filed the county court challenge to candidate Ryan Runco’s nominating papers on behalf of Breeda Holmes of Dunmore and Renee Pilch of Moosic.

They want Runco removed from the Nov. 4 special election ballot for commissioner.

Runco, 42, of Olyphant, a county maintenance man, is one of four candidates in an election that will decide who serves the remaining term of former Commissioner Matt McGloin, who resigned Feb. 24. The term expires Jan. 3, 2028.

Runco could not immediately be reached for comment.

The alleged mistakes

In court papers, the voters allege:

49 people who signed Runco’s papers were not registered to vote as required when they signed them.

Five signers live in other counties.

14 signers made mistakes in signing, either listing no hometown, an incomplete name, no signing date, incomplete addresses and other mistakes.

Two signers previously signed another candidate’s petitions.

One voter signed twice.

Signature requirements

Third-party candidates had to obtain 863 signatures to get on the ballot. The challenge does not say how many signatures short Runco would be if all the disputed signatures are declared invalid.

The county Democratic Party lost a bid to stop the special election in county court last week but appealed to the state Commonwealth Court. That challenge remains pending.

Last week, the Democratic Party nominated former state Rep. Thom Welby as its commissioner candidate. The county Republican Party nominated former utility official Chet Merli.

Independent Michael Cappellini of Jessup is also running for the seat.

The other court cases

Whether the special election winner or a county judge-appointed replacement will serve out McGloin’s term remains unclear because the judge appointment is the subject of another court challenge.

Two weeks ago, county judges appointed former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco.

The county and Commissioner Bill Gaughan have taken that appointment process all the way to the state Supreme Court, which still hasn’t ruled.