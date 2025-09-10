Sacco says she won't run in special race for Lackawanna County commissioner seat

Brenda Sacco, the confirmed replacement for ex-Lackawanna County commissioner Matt McGloin, said Wednesday she won’t run in the Nov. 4 special election for commissioner if there is one.

Sacco testified as a witness for the county Democratic Party, which has asked the county court of common pleas to block the special election.

But the party is scheduled to meet Thursday to choose a candidate for the special election thin just in case its attempt to block it fails, county Democratic Party chairman Chris Patrick said.

The county Republican Party is set to choose its candidate Thursday too.

Michael Cappellini of Jessup has already to file for the seat as an independent.

At an Aug. 29 meeting, the county Board of Elections scheduled a special election for commissioner to fill the rest of McGloin’s term.

Last week, the county court of common pleas chose Sacco to fill the seat until an election is held but no later than Jan. 3, 2028, which is when McGloin’s term will expire.

Sacco’s appointment remains uncertain because of County Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s state Supreme Court appeal of lower court rulings that would allow Sacco to take office.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal Friday, the day after the county court appointed Sacco to fill McGloin’s seat. Because the court agreed to bear the appeal, Sacco was not sworn in Friday as scheduled.

If the Supreme Court rules to allow her to serve, the special election would determine if she serves beyond this year.

The county common pleas court judges did not immediately rule today if the special election should go ahead.

Check back for updates.