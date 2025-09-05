100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Sacco named new Lackawanna County Commissioner but Pa. Supreme Court delays appointment

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna County judges choose Sacco as new county commissioner

Lackawanna County common pleas court judges chose Brenda Sacco on Thursday to replace ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin and former congressional aide Lauren Bieber Mailen as the new clerk of judicial records.

It has taken six months to replace McGloin. But on Friday, the Pa. Supreme Court approved the county and Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s request for an emergency order that delays any appointment of a new commissioner until the Supreme Court rules on their request for an appeal.

Hang with Kangaroos at the Luzerne County Fair and more this weekend

The region's agriculture, food and culture shine bright at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds.

The Luzerne County Fair is on through Sunday, rain or shine.

New this year, Safari Farm Petting Zoo is offering an up-close experience with kangaroos, capybaras and otters.

UP TO DATE Lackawanna County CommissionersLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyLuzerne County FairBrenda SaccoMatt McGloin
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
