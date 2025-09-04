100 WVIA Way
EVENTFUL: Hang with Kangaroos at the Luzerne County Fair and more this weekend

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
It’s a great weekend to get out to a county fair or music festival. Read on for the details about things to do in our region this weekend.

Luzerne County Fair

The region's agriculture, food and culture shine bright at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds.

The Luzerne County Fair is on through Sunday, rain or shine.

New this year, there will be a safari petting zoo and a kangaroo exhibit.

Other things to see will include a magic show, tractor pulls and live music every day. Click here for the full schedule.

And there will be contests for categories including baking, sewing and photography.

Good Things Are Happening Fest

The Menzingers will headline the 4th annual Good Things Are Happening Fest.

An all-day music festival in Scranton on Saturday will feature mostly musicians from this region.

The Menzingers, a punk rock band from Scranton, will headline the event.

Lackawanna County native James Barrett is the organizer, and his band will play, too.

Other acts will include South Side Five, Sarah Gross and the Killjoys, Rosary Guild and more.

Hear more from Barrett on ArtScene with Erika Funke.

Pocket Park Live

The Pocket Park Live series brings free entertainment to Scranton at Christopher A. Doherty Park on the corner of Linden St. and Wyoming Ave.

A preview of Scranton Fringe performances will take place in the park on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

And on Saturday, Scranton Shakespeare Festival will give a special performance from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The series is a project by Scranton Tomorrow and the City of Scranton Arts Committee.

Other things to do this weekend:
