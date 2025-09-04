100 WVIA Way
Lackawanna County judges choose Sacco as new county commissioner

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:54 PM EDT
Lackawanna County judges named Brenda Sacco as the new county commissioner Thursday, potentially resolving a monthslong saga to find a replacement for ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin.

The common pleas court judges’ appointment teams Sacco with a colleague, Commissioner Bill Gaughan, who 20 months ago dismissed her as county planning and economic development director.

The judges also voted to choose Lauren Bieber as the new county clerk of judicial records. She will replace Mauri Kelly, who retired Tuesday.

The judges said the appointments are valid until a successor is elected.

Check back for updates.

UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESS

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin's resignation in February touched off a complex, monthslong replacement battle. For anyone trying to keep track of who's who and what happened when, here is a rundown of key developments.
Local Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County Democratic PartyMatt McGloinBrenda SaccoBill GaughanChris ChermakMauri KellyScranton School Director Bob CaseyJames BaldanColleen Eagen GerrityLoni KavulichLauren Bieber MailenChris Patrick
