Lackawanna County judges choose Sacco as new county commissioner

Lackawanna County judges named Brenda Sacco as the new county commissioner Thursday, potentially resolving a monthslong saga to find a replacement for ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin.

The common pleas court judges’ appointment teams Sacco with a colleague, Commissioner Bill Gaughan, who 20 months ago dismissed her as county planning and economic development director.

The judges also voted to choose Lauren Bieber as the new county clerk of judicial records. She will replace Mauri Kelly, who retired Tuesday.

The judges said the appointments are valid until a successor is elected.

Check back for updates.