Lackawanna County judges choose Sacco as new county commissioner
Lackawanna County judges named Brenda Sacco as the new county commissioner Thursday, potentially resolving a monthslong saga to find a replacement for ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin.
The common pleas court judges’ appointment teams Sacco with a colleague, Commissioner Bill Gaughan, who 20 months ago dismissed her as county planning and economic development director.
The judges also voted to choose Lauren Bieber as the new county clerk of judicial records. She will replace Mauri Kelly, who retired Tuesday.
The judges said the appointments are valid until a successor is elected.
Check back for updates.
UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESS
Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin's resignation in February touched off a complex, monthslong replacement battle. For anyone trying to keep track of who's who and what happened when, here is a rundown of key developments.