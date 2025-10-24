Chermak and Sacco plan to remove Gaughan as chairman of the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners

Lackawanna County commissioners Chris Chermak and Brenda Sacco plan to replace Commissioner Bill Gaughan as chairman of the Board of Commissioners on Monday, Gaughan said Friday.

The commissioners have called a reorganization meeting for Monday at 10 a.m., an event that normally takes place after a commissioner election.

“It's clearly a personal vendetta against me, because I had the audacity to ask everybody to play by the rules and do the right thing when I came into office last year,” Gaughan said. “And I just don't think that people in Lackawanna County want to return to that kind of bygone era of politics as usual, backroom politics as usual.”

Gaughan, a Democrat like Sacco, said she and Chermak, a Republican, also decided to remove attorney Don Frederickson as county solicitor and replace him with attorney Paul James Walker, Sacco’s personal lawyer.

A county hiring form confirmed Walker's hiring by Sacco and Chermak at a salary of $55,015 a year.

Frederickson will remain employed by the county as general counsel, a post he previously held years ago. Another hiring form Chermak and Sacco signed shows Frederickson will earn $50,447 as general counsel and will report to Walker.

Attorney Jack Price, who was general counsel, will become a guardian ad litem at $25,625 a year. Guardians represent minor children in family court cases.

Efforts to reach Frederickson, Sacco, Chermak, and Price were not immediately successful.

Signs of the new alliance

Chermak sat between Sacco and Gaughan at a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting Thursday with Chermak saying he had to bring Sacco “up to speed” during a discussion on airport security. At times during the meeting, Frederickson and Sacco whispered to each other.

Borys Krawczeniuk / WVIA News Lackawanna County Commissioner Brenda Sacco listens to county solicitor Don Frederickson on Oct. 23, 2025, during a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting.

All three commissioners appeared Friday at a Scranton event honoring the 80th anniversary of the United Nations’ founding. Only Gaughan addressed the gathering as Chermak and Sacco stood together and looked on.

During the event, a group of students presented the commissioners with an olive tree as a gesture of hope and peace in celebration of the founding.

"We ask that you, our local leaders, use the influence and power of your position to push for peace in the world and in our own communities,” Abington Heights senior Ella Tourscher said.

Gaughan accepted the olive tree as Chermak and Sacco stood a few feet to his left.

Neither of his colleagues has spoken with him since Sacco took office, Gaughan said later.

An unusual majority - again

The moves by Chermak, serving his second four-year term, and Sacco, on the job two days as of Friday, mark the second formation of an unusual, inter-party majority in the last six years.

In 2020, Commissioner Laureen Cummings, a Republican, and Commissioner Patrick O’Malley, a Democrat, created a cross-party majority that split the county Democratic and Republican parties. Cummings and O’Malley lost re-election bids in 2023.

Bad blood

Typically, two commissioners from the same party form a majority on the three-member Board of Commissioners, but Gaughan, Chermak and Sacco have a tense history.

Gaughan and former Commissioner Matt McGloin dismissed Sacco as county planning and economic development director after taking office in January 2024, a decision Chermak said he had nothing to do with. McGloin resigned Feb. 24, triggering an eight-month legal fight that ended with Sacco sworn in as his replacement Wednesday.

Gaughan went to court to block the county Democratic Party’s use of the county home rule charter process that led to Sacco’s appointment. He lost before the county court of common pleas and the state Commonwealth Court. The state Supreme Court upheld the lower courts Monday and cleared the way for Sacco’s swearing-in.

Gaughan and Chermak have frequently tangled publicly over county finances and reassessment with Gaughan sometimes ridiculing his colleague.

At a Sept. 17 commissioners meeting, Gaughan accused Chermak of making “either completely false” or “completely misleading” statements about reassessment that amount to “scare tactics.”

“You don’t have to be a smart ass,” Chermak shot back. “You don't have to have scripts and ... just be a jerk.”

When Chermak said he might leave the meeting before he tackles someone, Gaughan accused him of threatening violence. At other times, such as when they presented a no-tax-hike 2026 budget last week, they have acted cordially towards each other. That day, Gaughan even thanked Chermak for helping craft the budget. Chermak thanked only county finance staffers.

Sacco's uncertain future

The upcoming leadership and personnel are especially surprising because Sacco’s future as a commissioner remains uncertain.

County judges appointed her Sept. 4 to replace ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin until a successor is elected or until Jan. 3, 2028.

A special election for McGloin’s seat is scheduled for Nov. 4, though the county Democratic Party remains in court challenging the election’s legality.

Sacco is not a candidate in the special election. The candidates are Republican Chet Merli, Democrat Thom Welby and independent Michael Cappellini, a converted Democrat endorsed by Gaughan and state representatives Kyle Mullins and Kyle Donahue.

Sacco was not sworn into office until Wednesday because of Gaughan’s legal challenge to the way she was appointed.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court upheld the county home rule charter process used to appoint Sacco.

Gaughan worries

Gaughan said he fears the county may return “to the chaos and political dysfunction” that produced a potential $37 million deficit and $19 million in unpaid bills last year.

“And this kind of erratic behavior I fear will jeopardize the stable financial path that we currently have the county on,” he said.

Sacco’s unwillingness to run for the seat in the special election because she would have had to resign her state job worries him, Gaughan said.

“She didn't want to present herself to the public to be considered for that because she'd have to resign from her state job, and then in the next breath, she gets appointed, she resigns from her state job, and now she's in here making these changes,” he said. “And to me it leads me to believe, like, what other schemes to her and Commissioner Chermak have cooked up their sleeves behind closed doors, that they're going to try to institute here before she is out of office.”

WVIA Reporter Kat Bolus contributed to this story.