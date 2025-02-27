UPDATE: Lackawanna County Democratic Party chairman confirms three names recommended to replace former County Commissioner Matt McGloin

The Lackawanna County Democratic Party recommended Thursday a Scranton school director, a former county department head and a borough councilman to fill a county commissioner vacancy.

County Democratic chairman Chris Patrick confirmed Friday the 31-member Democratic executive committee voted to recommend the county common pleas court judges choose from among:



Olyphant Council President James Baldan.

Scranton School Director Bob Casey.

Former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco, who was dismissed from that job in January 2024.

Under the county's home rule charter, the judges must pick one of the three to replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin, who resigned Monday.

Patrick declined to confirm the names or comment further on the selection process right after the meeting Thursday. Patrick said he would only release the names after submitting them Friday to the judges. He confirmed he did that Friday morning and confirmed WVIA's reporting of the names.

Patrick said the vote on the three was 26 in favor, three against and two abstentions.

Eighteen people applied for the chance to replace McGloin. Patrick declined again to release their names, saying many may have not told their employers. The full executive committee did not interview candidates, and no candidate made a presentation before the committee. The meeting was over in less than an hour.

Patrick, party executive director Al Patel and several others screened the 18 candidates and came up with the three names presented to the full executive committee.

Patel declined to comment as he left the meeting Thursday.

Patrick said earlier this week he, Patel and others he declined to name would screen the people who applied and come up with five or six names. He said the short window for deciding was the reason for the process. The county party only had until Saturday to send names to the judges.

The committee met behind closed doors at the United Association Local Union 524 headquarters in South Scranton. A state constable ordered a WVIA reporter out of the building, saying the party wanted no one other than committee members inside.

Numerous committee members declined to comment as they left.

“What they did in there was a disgrace,” one committee member said while exiting the meeting. “The 18 applicants should have all been interviewed.”

Patrick further defended the process Friday in a statement.

"The charter gave the committee less than a week to sort through almost two dozen applications from highly qualified Democrats," he said.

The committee accepted applications "until close of business Wednesday," he said.

"This means we only had a half day to elevate 3 names out of a pile of 18 applicants. We used a detailed scoring rubric to review every resume," Patrick said. "The scoring rubric allowed for a score of up to 100 points. We pulled the 3 names that we put before the executive committee from the applicants receiving the highest numerical scores. We understand people are disappointed but we stand by the fairness of our nomination process, as we simply followed the dictates of the home rule charter."

By selecting the three, the committee snubbed County Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s choice, Dunmore Mayor Max Conway.

Gaughan introduced Conway as his choice on Monday, the day McGloin’s resignation took effect.

“He is a force for Dunmore’s economic development, fiscal stability, environmental well-being, government transparency and long-term best interests,” Gaughan said. “There is no time for on-the-job training ... I need someone who has experience governing. I need someone who is familiar with budgets and someone who has a passion to find solutions to complex problems. And Max is the man for this job.”

Conway said Patrick texted him early Thursday afternoon to tell him he didn’t qualify to be one of the three.

“I didn't fit the rubric that he put together. And then I asked for a copy of the rubric, and I wasn't provided one,” Conway said. “And going into this, I knew the chips were stacked against us, but it was a one of the more bizarre situations I've been in in my life.”

Conway said he’s sure “a lot of people are thrilled with the work Chris Patrick has done.”

“The only problem is, they're all Republicans,” Conway said.

In a telephone interview Friday, Patrick said he wants to avoid further public fighting among Democrats because it hurts the party.

"This has turned into a really bad thing for Democrats in Lackawanna County," he said.

Efforts to reach Gaughan were unsuccessful.

If the judges choose Sacco, it would bring her back into county government to work with Gaughan, one of the commissioners who dismissed her.

Sacco issued a statement Friday morning saying she's "incredibly honored" to be one of the finalists.

"This county means so much to me, and the possibility of serving our residents in this role is both humbling and exciting. I believe strong leadership is built on teamwork, discipline, and a commitment to getting results," she said. "If selected, I will bring a collaborative and responsible approach to county government, ensuring that all municipalities receive the attention and support they deserve. My focus will always be on serving the people with integrity, accountability, and a vision for the future."

Casey said Patrick called him about 8 p.m. to tell him he was one of the three chosen. He's grateful and said he applied for the post because he loves public service.

“I’ve done a lot of things for public service,” he said. “Public service is in my blood.”

Efforts to reach Baldan were unsuccessful.