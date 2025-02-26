UPDATE: McGloin explains quitting Boston College football job days after resigning as Lackawanna County commissioner

Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin resigned from a football analyst job at Boston College he started this week after resigning as commissioner.

McGloin issued a statement this morning via text explaining his latest decision.

“This week, I made a difficult and life-changing decision without full awareness of the consequences it would have on my wife and young children," McGloin said in the statement. "My first priority is always my family. I truly believed that my decision to accept a role in Boston would be good for my family, but upon further consideration the timing of such a move proved to be less than optimal."

He did not say if he would seek a return to the commissioner post.

"I appreciate your respect for the privacy of my family and me at this time," he said.

The statement confirmed an ESPN report this morning that he “had a change of heart” and left for family reasons.

He resigned as a commissioner Monday, and county Democratic officials began a search for his replacement.

His departure from Boston College immediately touched off county research into whether McGloin could rescind his resignation and return as a commissioner.

Commissioner Bill Gaughan said he spoke with McGloin on Wednesday morning.

"Look, I hope that he does whatever is best for him and his family," Gaughan said. "It's a personal decision, and as he said, ... it's a family matter. So I just wish him the best."

He said they did not talk about McGloin returning to his former job.

"I don't know, but, I mean, I'll let him speak to that," Gaughan said. "But I already chose Max Conway, so I'm moving forward with him."

Gaughan introduced Dunmore Mayor Max Conway on Monday as the person he wants to replace McGloin.

County Democratic Party chairman Chris Patrick said he would move ahead with a party executive committee vote to recommend three potential replacements, based on the county home rule charter.

“The home rule charter process has begun,” Patrick said. “How can he rescind his resignation?”

The committee vote is on Thursday. The three names will go to the county court of common pleas judges, who will choose one of the three.

McGloin, who took office as a commissioner in January 2024, resigned after only 13 months.

"This was not an easy decision to make," he said in a letter announcing his resignation Friday. "But I have to do what's best for my family and explore other options outside of county government. Lackawanna County always will be my home, and I will bring a part of home with me wherever this journey may take me."

After that, Gaughan, Patrick and state Sen. Marty Flynn quarreled over the release of the names of 10 people Patrick named to the executive committee for the vote and the replacement interviewing process.