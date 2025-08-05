Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joins the University of Scranton, will mentor students, offer expertise

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey served Pennsylvania for 18 years in Washington, D.C. His new role draws on that experience — and keeps him closer to home.

The University of Scranton announced today that Casey has joined the school as a Leahy Distinguished Fellow in Public Service. The role will engage the Scranton resident across several aspects of campus life.

In the new part-time position, Casey will mentor and guide students interested in public service careers and advise the school's Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service on program initiatives and share expertise with regional government entities through its outreach activities. He also will serve as a resource for the campus and the broader community on health care, aging, ethics, government accountability and public service issues through lectures and seminars. He also will assist school administrators with government relations and resource development efforts.

The Scranton native served as Pennsylvania’s auditor general for two terms (1997-2005) and state treasurer for one term (2005-2007) before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. The Democrat lost to Republican Dave McCormick last year.

The Leahy Fellowship is supported by Edward and Patricia Leahy, longtime university benefactors. The university dedicated Edward R. Leahy Hall in 2015 in honor of their late son, Edward, Jr., and named the Leahy College of Health Sciences in their honor.

The University of Scranton is a Catholic, Jesuit institution whose principles are familiar to Casey. He graduated from Jesuit institutions — Scranton Preparatory High School and the College of the Holy Cross. He spent a year as a Jesuit volunteer, teaching and coaching in North Philadelphia before earning a law degree from The Catholic University of America.

