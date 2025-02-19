McGloin ducks questions about whether he will resign as Lackawanna County commissioner

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin left a commissioners' meeting Wednesday without answering whether he will step down from the job.

After the commissioners finished votes on official matters, McGloin, 35, of Waverly, ducked out a side door as reporters scrambled after him to ask about rumors he will soon depart for a college football coaching job.

Josh Castellani, McGloin's executive assistant, attempted to block a reporter from chasing the commissioner down a fifth-floor hallway.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin attends Wednesday's meeting.

Reporters pursued McGloin up stairs as he fled and he reached the county commissioners' locked sixth-floor suite before reporters did.

Reporters were not allowed inside.

Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Chris Chermak and other county officials declined to comment on whether McGloin plans to leave. Chermak said he hasn't spoke to McGloin. Gaughan declined to say if McGloin spoke to him about the matter.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak listens during Wednesday's meeting.

"It's not my place," Gaughan said during a meeting.

If McGloin steps down, the county Democratic Party will have five days from when the vacancy occurs to develop a list of three potential replacements and submit the list to the county court of common pleas, according to the county home rule charter.

"The court shall appoint one of the three persons recommended to temporarily fill the vacancy," the charter says.

The charter says "a special election according to the Laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania shall be held at the next primary municipal or general election to permanently fill the vacancy."

But county solicitor Don Frederickson said that means a replacement would serve until McGloin's term expires in January 2028.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan listens to a speaker during Wednesday's meeting.

McGloin would be fourth commissioner to resign in the middle of a term in the last 20 years.

In 2005, Commissioner Randy Castellani, Josh Castellani's father, resigned for another job and the judge appointed Mike Washo to replace him until January 2008.

Washo won a new term in 2007.

In 2011, Commissioner A.J. Munchak resigned after a federal jury convicted him and former Commissioner Bob Cordaro of corruption while in office.

The judges appointed former Jermyn Mayor Bruce Smallacombe, who lost a bid that year for a full four-year term.

In 2015, Commissioner Corey O'Brien resigned to take another a private sector job. The judge appointed former state Rep. Ed Staback to replace him. Staback did not seek his own four-year term.

Munchak was a Republican. Castellani and O'Brien were Democrats.